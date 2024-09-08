‘Biopic on my father, Bulbul Ahmed, is my dream project’

Tazrin Farhana Oindrila, the daughter of celebrated Bangladeshi actor, producer, and director Bulbul Ahmed, is set to embark on her inaugural directorial project—a biopic that will celebrate her father's extraordinary life and career.

This venture marks a significant moment in Oindrila's career. However, the title of the project is yet to be finalised.

Bulbul Ahmed, a revered figure often referred to as the "Mahanayak" of Bangladeshi cinema, left an indelible mark on the industry through his powerful performances. Known widely for his portrayal of "Devdas", a role that became synonymous with his name, Ahmed captivated audiences for decades.

His daughter, Oindrila, an actress and television presenter, is now poised to honour his legacy with a film that chronicles his remarkable journey.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Oindrila expressed her deep connection to the project. "My father was an artiste beloved by all. He received immense love from millions. A few years ago, I made a documentary about him, which was widely acclaimed and earned me accolades," she shared.

Reflecting on her 2010 documentary titled "Ekjon Jibonto Kingbodontir Kotha" (Chronicles of a Living Legend), she continued, "After its success, many people suggested I should direct films, given my background in film studies. This inspired me to pursue filmmaking, and I decided that my first film should be a biopic of my father."

"The documentary was well-received and continues to be broadcast on Channel i during his birth and death anniversaries. I plan to leverage that experience, along with my film studies background, to enhance the biopic," she added.

Oindrila recounted a poignant memory when her father watched the documentary. "He cried and said, 'People usually make documentaries after someone passes away, but I got to see mine while I'm still alive, and that too, made by my daughter.' His emotional response deeply moved me."

Oindrila had also envisioned writing an biography about him, gathering narratives from various sources. However, her father's unexpected passing before the biography's completion left her heartbroken. "Losing him was a profound sorrow. I spent three years researching for this biopic, which I am now fully dedicated to," she revealed.

She aims to create a biopic that is both artistic and accurate. "This film is my dream project. Although it will take time, I want to ensure it is done right. This will be my directorial debut, and it's a biography of my father. I am preparing meticulously and will take the time necessary to do justice to his story."

She elaborated, "The film will cover Bulbul Ahmed's entire life—from his childhood and career in the banking sector to his acting journey. The story is finalised, and I will begin working on the script soon."

Regarding casting, Oindrila noted that multiple actors will portray her father at different stages of his life. "Since the film will depict various phases of his life, we will need several actors to represent him at different ages. We are still finalising the cast and will decide once the script is complete."

Currently, Oindrila is on a break from acting. Despite receiving numerous offers for television dramas, OTT platforms, and short films, she remains selective. "If I find a character that truly resonates with me, I'll consider it. I've done extensive work in the past, and it's heartwarming to see audiences still talk about it," she said.

For the past 14 years, Oindrila has also been a television presenter, hosting a variety of shows. "Presenting is something I love. I've hosted many special programmes, including cooking shows, which I continue to enjoy. I want to keep presenting," she added.

Bulbul Ahmed began his acting career in 1958 with stage performances and made his television debut in 1968 with Abdullah Al-Mamun's TV play "Purbabhash". In 1973, he transitioned to film with Yousuf Zahir's "Eyey Kore Biye". His notable films include "Shimana Periye", "Mohona", "Mahanayak", "Wada", "Jonmo Theke Jolchi", "Devdas", "Bhalo Manush", "Bodnam", "Dui Jibon", "Dipu Number 2", and "Rajlakshmi Srikanta", among others.

In 1976, Ahmed received the Zahir Raihan Award for Best Actor for his role in Alamgir Kabir's "Shurjokonna". Throughout his illustrious career, he earned four National Awards. He passed away on July 15, 2010.