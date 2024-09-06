Bulbul Ahmed’s daughter to develop his silver screen biopic

Bulbul Ahmed is a celebrated figure in Bangladeshi cinema, renowned for his work as an actor, producer, and director. Now, his vibrant life is set to be portrayed on the big screen. His daughter, actress Tazrin Farhana Oindrila, has taken on the project of creating a biopic about him.

Oindrila revealed, "The film will encompass Bulbul Ahmed's entire life story, covering everything from his childhood and career in the banking sector bank career to his acting journey. The story has been finalised, and I will begin working on the script soon."

Oindrila shared with Ajker Patrika, "My father's film career is both extensive and vibrant, filled with many amusing moments. I aim to capture all of these aspects in the biopic, and I want to ensure it's done right without rushing. I hope to successfully bring my father's life story to the screen."

Oindrila mentioned that multiple actors will portray Bulbul Ahmed at various stages of his life. She explained, "Given the different phases of his life that the film will cover, we'll need several actors to represent him at different ages. We'll decide the cast once the script is completed."

In 2010, Oindrila created a documentary about Bulbul Ahmed, and she believes that experience will be valuable for the film project. She noted, "The documentary was well-received, and it continues to be broadcast on Channel i during his birth and death anniversaries. I plan to make the most of that experience, along with my film studies background, to enhance the biopic."

Bulbul Ahmed began his acting career in 1958 with stage performances and made his television debut in 1968 with Abdullah Al-Mamun's penned TV play "Purbabhash". In 1973, he entered the film industry with Yousuf Zahir's directorial "Yea Kore Biye".

Some of his notable films include "Shimana Periye", "Mohona", "Mohanayok", "Wada", "Jonmo Theke Jolchi", "Devdas", "Bhalo Manush", "Badnam", "Dui Jibon", "Dipu Number 2", and "Rajlokkhi Srikanto" among others.

In 1976, the late actor received the Zahir Raihan Award for Best Actor for his performance in director Alamgir Kabir's "Shurjokonna". Throughout his career, Bulbul Ahmed earned four National Awards. He passed away on July 15, 2010.