TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:03 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:12 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Bulbul Ahmed’s daughter to develop his silver screen biopic

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:03 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:12 PM
Bulbul Ahmed biopic | Bulbul Ahmed’s daughter to develop his silver screen biopic
Photos: Collected

Bulbul Ahmed is a celebrated figure in Bangladeshi cinema, renowned for his work as an actor, producer, and director. Now, his vibrant life is set to be portrayed on the big screen. His daughter, actress Tazrin Farhana Oindrila, has taken on the project of creating a biopic about him.

Oindrila revealed, "The film will encompass Bulbul Ahmed's entire life story, covering everything from his childhood and career in the banking sector bank career to his acting journey. The story has been finalised, and I will begin working on the script soon."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Oindrila shared with Ajker Patrika, "My father's film career is both extensive and vibrant, filled with many amusing moments. I aim to capture all of these aspects in the biopic, and I want to ensure it's done right without rushing. I hope to successfully bring my father's life story to the screen."

Oindrila mentioned that multiple actors will portray Bulbul Ahmed at various stages of his life. She explained, "Given the different phases of his life that the film will cover, we'll need several actors to represent him at different ages. We'll decide the cast once the script is completed."

In 2010, Oindrila created a documentary about Bulbul Ahmed, and she believes that experience will be valuable for the film project. She noted, "The documentary was well-received, and it continues to be broadcast on Channel i during his birth and death anniversaries. I plan to make the most of that experience, along with my film studies background, to enhance the biopic."

Bulbul Ahmed began his acting career in 1958 with stage performances and made his television debut in 1968 with Abdullah Al-Mamun's penned TV play "Purbabhash". In 1973, he entered the film industry with Yousuf Zahir's directorial "Yea Kore Biye". 

Some of his notable films include "Shimana Periye", "Mohona", "Mohanayok", "Wada", "Jonmo Theke Jolchi", "Devdas", "Bhalo Manush", "Badnam", "Dui Jibon", "Dipu Number 2", and "Rajlokkhi Srikanto" among others.

Nuhash Humayun becomes member of Writers Guild of America
Read more

Nuhash Humayun becomes member of Writers Guild of America

In 1976, the late actor received the Zahir Raihan Award for Best Actor for his performance in director Alamgir Kabir's "Shurjokonna". Throughout his career, Bulbul Ahmed earned four National Awards. He passed away on July 15, 2010.

Related topic:
Bulbul AhmedTazrin Farhana OindrilaBulbul Ahmed’s biopic
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসলামী ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

৫ আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে আটকে আছে ইসলামী ব্যাংকের ৮ হাজার ২৭৯ কোটি টাকা

ব্যাংকগুলো হলো- ফার্স্ট সিকিউরিটি ইসলামী ব্যাংক, ইউনিয়ন ব্যাংক, সোশ্যাল ইসলামী ব্যাংক ও গ্লোবাল ইসলামী ব্যাংক। ব্যাংক বহির্ভূত আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানটি হলো আভিভা ফাইন্যান্স। ইসলামী ব্যাংকের পাশাপাশি...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আমাকে ভোট না দিলে ইসরায়েল ধ্বংস হবে: ট্রাম্প

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification