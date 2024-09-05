Nuhash Humayun becomes member of Writers Guild of America

This year has been remarkable for filmmaker Nuhash Humayun. Known for his creative prowess in filmmaking and as a screenwriter, Nuhash has now achieved a significant milestone by becoming an official member of the prestigious Writers Guild of America West (WGAW). This recognition comes as Nuhash continues to pen the second season of his acclaimed horror anthology series, "Pett Kata Shaw," alongside his mother, Gultekin Khan.

On Thursday at 5 pm, Nuhash shared the news of his membership with WGAW on his official Facebook account. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, "Guess who's officially a member of the Writers Guild of America!" He added, "If you've ever listened to my stories, humoured me, criticised me – thank you for being part of my journey as a storyteller. So so grateful."

The WGAW is a prominent labour union representing writers in film, television, radio, and new media. Established in 1954, it merged several organisations, including the Screen Writers Guild, and now boasts around 20,000 members. Nuhash's inclusion is a rare achievement for a Bangladeshi screenwriter and filmmaker, and it highlights his growing influence in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nuhash said, "There are specific criteria one must meet to be part of this prestigious organisation, though I can't share all the details just yet. However, I can confirm that I'm currently working on several international projects, and I'll be able to share some exciting news soon."

The WGAW works closely with its counterpart, the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE). Though separate entities, they jointly represent writers under the Writers Guild of America (WGA) brand and collaborate on initiatives such as strike actions and the Writers Guild of America Awards. WGAE is also part of the International Affiliation of Writers Guilds.

Nuhash's anthology series, "Pett Kata Shaw", has garnered widespread acclaim for its spine-chilling horror stories. The first season featured four stories: "Ei Building E Meye Nishedh", "Mishti Kichu", "Loke Bole", and "Nishir Daak". Currently, Nuhash is focused on developing the second season, which will include four new stories. Notably, three of these stories have been written by his mother, Gultekin Khan, marking her debut in web-series writing.

Nuhash first made waves internationally with his horror short film "Moshari", which won the Atlanta Film Festival Jury Prize for Best Narrative Short, an Oscar-qualifying award, on May 12, 2022.