Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:58 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 05:03 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Maqsoodul Haque fears ‘cultural collapse’, urges government to support cultural advancement

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:58 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 05:03 PM
Maqsoodul Haque fears ‘cultural collapse’, urges government to support cultural advancement
Photo: Collected

Maqsoodul Haque has been passionately urging the interim government to grant official recognition to band music and promote cultural growth in the country.

In a recent post, the noted musician subtly urged the interim government to prioritise culture, emphasising its significance as the nation's core strength.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

He highlighted, "A country can recover from political or economic crises, but a cultural collapse makes it nearly impossible to rise again."

The musician is concerned that the interim government may be easing their stance on fundamentalist groups, portraying them as "revolutionaries" and "saviours of the nation" for their efforts to overthrow Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime.

Band music in Bangladesh needs official recognition: Maqsoodul Haque
Read more

Band music in Bangladesh needs official recognition: Maqsoodul Haque

Maqsoodul Haque fears that the increasing influence of these groups could hinder the progress of music and musicians by stifling cultural growth and development. He wants the government to prioritise and support the advancement of culture.

Related topic:
Maqsoodul Haqueinterim governmentBand Music
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Book news: ‘Banglar Rock Metal’ charts history of Bangla band music

2y ago
Chris Martin

Chris Martin Delhi gig: Joy for some, heartbreak for most

9y ago
Maqsoodul Haque

Maqsood joins Dhaka FM

9y ago

Reforms needed in political parties and the electoral process in Bangladesh

1w ago
Shafin Ahmed laid to rest atop his father’s burial site

Shafin Ahmed laid to rest atop his father’s burial site

1m ago
শহীদি মার্চ
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ শুরু

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সন্ত্রাসবিরোধী রাজু ভাস্কর্যের পাদদেশ থেকে এই পদযাত্রা শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বসুন্ধরার চেয়ারম্যান-এমডির বিরুদ্ধে অর্থপাচারসহ অনেক অভিযোগ, তদন্ত করবে সিআইডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification