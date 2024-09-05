Maqsoodul Haque fears ‘cultural collapse’, urges government to support cultural advancement

Maqsoodul Haque has been passionately urging the interim government to grant official recognition to band music and promote cultural growth in the country.

In a recent post, the noted musician subtly urged the interim government to prioritise culture, emphasising its significance as the nation's core strength.

He highlighted, "A country can recover from political or economic crises, but a cultural collapse makes it nearly impossible to rise again."

The musician is concerned that the interim government may be easing their stance on fundamentalist groups, portraying them as "revolutionaries" and "saviours of the nation" for their efforts to overthrow Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime.

Maqsoodul Haque fears that the increasing influence of these groups could hinder the progress of music and musicians by stifling cultural growth and development. He wants the government to prioritise and support the advancement of culture.