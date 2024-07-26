No sane person can support such destruction: Tareen Jahan

After the success of her debut in West Bengal, Tareen Jahan is set for her second feature film in Kolkata.

She will be featured in Manasi Sinha's second directorial venture "5 Number Swapnamoy Lane". The shooting for the project will commence in the first week of August in Kolkata, as confirmed by Tareen.

"My debut film in Tollywood was also the director's first directorial film, she earned praise for the previous one, and I am sure that she will be appreciated for this project as well," shared the actress.

Today marks her birthday, but this one was especially grim. She mentioned that after her father's demise, she never lavishly celebrated her birthday. Also, the country is going through a critical phase, and this is not a time for celebration. "Despite everything, many well-wishers and fans have reached out to me, and I am grateful to them," she said.

Tareen was a child artiste in BTV and was the winner of "Notun Kuri" in 1985. She expressed her grief after learning about the attack on the television station during the violence. "I am an enlisted artiste of the channel; I grew up working for the channel. I never imagined that I have to witness such a horrific incident, those who have attacked the channel are the enemies of the country."

Tareen also remarked, "After many hurdles, we have brought our country this far, and those who are attacking the developments of the country are traitors."

In response to another question, she said, "Those who have tried to harm the country in various curses are unforgivable. They should be punished by the law. No sane person can support such destruction."

As she concluded she left a message for the readers, "The love for our country comes first. Let's love our country and love our people. Violence can never be a solution to any problem."