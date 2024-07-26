Singer Jewel put on life support amid cancer battle

Popular singer and television show producer Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel's health condition recently took a turn for the worse. He has been put on a ventilator in a private hospital in the capital city.

The singer has been battling cancer for 11 years now. Despite receiving treatment at various hospitals in Bangladesh and abroad, his condition has deteriorated. Jewel's wife, news presenter Sangeeta Ahmed, announced on Thursday that Jewel is now on life support.

Regarding his latest condition, Sangeeta Ahmed told the media that Jewel has been under palliative care since October, "Recently, his health worsened, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka. Since Tuesday night, he has been placed on life support."

His family has requested prayers from friends, well-wishers, and fans for his recovery.

Family sources disclosed that Jewel was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011. The cancer later spread to his lungs and bones. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at various hospitals both home and abroad.

Jewel entered the music scene with his distinctive voice when band music was gaining popularity. Due to his banker father's job, he lived in different parts of the country during his childhood. Encouraged by his parents, Jewel stepped into the world of music. He first learned to sing from a neighbour when he was in first grade and performed on stage for the first time when he was in the fourth grade.

In 1986, Jewel moved to Dhaka and became involved in literary and cultural activities centred around Dhaka University. It was during this time that he began to connect with various media outlets.

Jewel's first album, "Kuasha Prohor," was released in 1993, followed by "Ek Bikele" (1994), "Amar Ache Andhokar" (1995), "Ekta Manush" (1996), "Dekha Hobe Na" (1997), "Beshi Kichu Noy" (1998), "Bedona Shudhu Bedona" (1999), "Phirti Pothe" (2003), "Dorja Khola Bari" (2009), and "Emon Keno Holo" (2017).

Additionally, he released two albums, each featuring a single song, "Tate Ki Ba Ashe Jai" (2016) and "Ei Sobujer Dhankhet" (2016). Among his ten solo albums, "Ek Bikele" is the most popular.