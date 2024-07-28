Singer Jewel’s health condition improves

Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel, the revered singer, filmmaker, and host, is showing signs of improvement while still on life support. His family friend and the organisational secretary of the Lyricists' Association, Zulfiqer Russell, has provided this latest update to the media.

Yesterday, Russell further shared that Jewel's lung infection has significantly reduced and that the fluid in his lungs is being gradually drained. "Although the progress is slow, Jewel bhai's condition is improving. However, he still cannot breathe unaided and remains on life support. We urge everyone to continue praying for his recovery," Russell stated.

Earlier, on July 25, Jewel's wife, Sangeeta Ahmed, informed the media that due to the worsening in his health situation, Jewel was placed on life support on July 23. She requested prayers from friends, well-wishers, and fans for his recovery. Diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011, Jewel's condition worsened as the cancer spread to his lungs and bones.

Jewel's battle with cancer has been long and arduous. Family sources disclosed that Jewel's journey with cancer began in 2011 when he was diagnosed with liver cancer, which later metastasised to his lungs and bones. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment at multiple hospitals, both home and abroad.

While Jewel is best known as a singer, his contributions also extend to producing television shows and documentaries and hosting various programmes. His influence in the entertainment industry is profound, with a career that spans multiple decades and mediums.

Jewel's entry into the music scene marked a significant moment in the 1990s when band music was gaining popularity. His upbringing, influenced by his banker father's job, involved moving to different parts of the country, which enriched his cultural exposure. Encouraged by his parents, Jewel started his musical journey at a young age, learning to sing from a neighbour in first grade and performing on stage by the fourth grade.

In 1986, Jewel moved to Dhaka and immersed himself in the city's literary and cultural activities, particularly those centred around Dhaka University. It was during this time that he began connecting with various media outlets, setting the stage for his illustrious career.

Jewel's first album, "Kuasha Prohor," released in 1993, was a testament to his unique voice and musical style, making an immediate impact on the audience.

Jewel emerged as a prominent figure in the 1990s' vibrant audio industry. His debut album, "Kuasha Prohor," composed by Ayub Bachchu, was released in 1993 and became a major hit. His subsequent albums include "Ek Bikele" (1994), "Amar Ache Ondhokar" (1995), "Ekta Manush" (1996), "Dekha Hobe Na" (1997), "Beshi Kichu Noy" (1998), "Bedona Shudhu Bedona" (1999), "Phirti Pothe" (2003), "Dorja Khola Bari" (2009), and "Emon Keno Holo" (2017). Additionally, Jewel has contributed to several singles and mixed albums.