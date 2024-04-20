TV & Film
Tareen to make Tollywood debut this month
Photos: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi actress Tareen is making her debut in Indian Bengali cinema with the film "Eta Amader Golpo", which is all set for release in Kolkata on April 26.

Under the direction of Manasi Sinha, Tareen portrayed a significant role in this film. The recently released trailer has garnered widespread acclaim, earning praise for Tareen's performance.

Essentially, the movie's narrative unfolds through the lens of respect and other dynamics within a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Tareen expressed, "It's a beautifully crafted story in which the director paid meticulous attention to detail. The cast members also performed wholeheartedly."

In addition to Tareen, the film features actors Kharaj Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Aparajita Auddy, and others. 

Notably, the Tareen starrer Liberation War-based film "1971 Shei Shob Din" was released around the same time last year.
 

Related topic:
TareenEta Amader GolpoManasi Sinha
