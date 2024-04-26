A new chapter for Tareen

Bangladeshi actress Tareen, widely acclaimed for her roles in television dramas over the years, is set to make her debut in Indian Bengali cinema with the film "Eta Amader Golpo". Tareen's popularity spans generations, and adding to her repertoire, she is also a skilled dancer. Last year, she received applause for her role in the film "1971 Shei Shob Din".

In an exclusive interview, Tareen shared insights about her debut in the upcoming film, set to release in Kolkata today (April 26).

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

You've ventured into Indian Bengali cinema for the first time. How did this opportunity come about?

Eta Amader Golpo has been directed by Manasi Sinha, a well-known actress. Manasi didi had visited Bangladesh long ago, and that's when we first met. Later, she contacted me with a proposal to act in her film after our initial conversation. I liked the story she narrated. That's how it all came to be.

The film is set to release today. How are you feeling ahead of its premiere?

I'm having a wonderful time in Kolkata. Yesterday, Mansi didi and I attended a promotional event for the film at "Didi No 1" Studio. It's a new experience for me, and I'm enjoying the promotional activities.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What can you tell us about the story of the film?

It's a heartfelt love story involving two elderly people. It portrays their journey of love. The film touches upon the loneliness that elderly people sometimes experience when their children move away or become occupied with their own lives. It emphasises that love knows no boundaries set by age. If an elderly person finds love instead of solitude during the later years of their life, it makes the moments truly precious for them. The film beautifully portrays the essence of family, loneliness, and love.

How was the reception from the local artistes and crew during your stay in Kolkata?

I've received tremendous love and support from everyone on the set. The hospitality extended to me was unforgettable. For instance, let me share a story: Kharaj Mukherjee, a prominent actor in India, shared the screen with me in the film. One day, he said, "You are our guest. You have come from Bangladesh. What do you like to eat?" I told him that I liked vegetables. The next day he cooked vegetables for me and brought them to the set.

Another day, I was shooting with Saswata dada, and suddenly, he asked me, "Tareen, do you have any shooting scheduled for tomorrow?" When I replied no, he added, "Come tomorrow. We all will have lunch together on the set". Despite my initial reluctance, I ended up going and having lunch with everyone. I will always remember these moments. I won't forget the love and warmth I received while working in Kolkata.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

What can audiences expect from your role in the film?

Audiences will see me portraying a Bangladeshi girl who gets married in Kolkata, which forms the central theme of the film. The narrative highlights the dynamics of relationships within a family. I had the opportunity to portray the theme through my character. I believe the engaging storyline and the collective team effort will resonate well with the audience.

Could you share your overall experience of shooting in Kolkata?

The professionalism and punctuality on set were exceptional. If one had a call for a shoot at 7 am, it meant the person would be there at that exact time. Everyone valued time immensely, which I truly appreciated. The collaborative spirit and dedication of the team made it a great experience for me.