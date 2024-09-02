Tanjin Tisha celebrates 10 years on-screen

Tanjin Tisha, known for her beauty, versatile performances and grace on-screen, has made a name for herself in both modelling and acting. Since the beginning of her career, she has captivated audiences with her glamorous presence. Starting in modelling in 2011, Tisha transitioned to acting in 2014 with the drama "U-Turn."

Over the past ten years, Tisha has starred in numerous acclaimed dramas and worked with almost everyone in the industry. Recently, she has focused on female-centric stories, particularly with her roles in "Putuler Songsar," "Rickshaw Girl," and "Noro Sundori," where she continues to prove herself as a versatile actress. Tisha aims to take on more of such unconventional roles in the future.

Reflecting on her journey, Tisha shared, "It feels surreal to realise that I've been in this industry for ten years. I can't quite explain how all these years have flown by. But I am grateful that, from dancing to modelling and now acting, I have received immense love from the audience. It's because of them that I'm here today."

On her success, Tisha added, "I don't know exactly where I see myself, but the love from the audience has firmly placed me in a strong position in my acting career. For that, I am always thankful to my fans. This love is the greatest achievement of my life. To those who support me, I ask you to continue standing by my side because without you, I am nothing."

She continued, "There's still a lot left for me to achieve. As an actress, I believe I have much more to offer the audience. I'm preparing for those future projects. I've never done anything that would disappoint my fans, and I won't in the future either. More is coming soon, Inshallah."