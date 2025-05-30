Tanjin Tisha, Dighi and Chamak unite for Eid web thriller ‘Hide N Seek’

This Eid, audiences will see three actresses come together in a web film directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime. Titled "Hide N Seek", the OTT release features Tanjin Tisha, Prarthana Fardin Dighi, and Rukaiya Jahan Chamak in a story centred around mystery and deception.

The story unfolds on the night filmstar Imtiaz Khan announces his wedding, when a young woman named Rasha is caught in an accident. Rumours begin to swirl that Rasha had a secret relationship with Imtiaz and had attempted suicide.

When entertainment journalist Nadia begins investigating the incident, she receives death threats. Gradually, she realises that the truth may be far more sinister than it seems. Every character around her appears to be playing a game of hide-and-seek. Rasha narrowly escapes death, while Nadia finds herself staring it in the face.

Speaking about the project, director Hime said, "This thriller explores a subject that often goes unspoken in our society. With this film, we aim to break that taboo."

"Hide N Seek" also stars Ziaul Roshan, Intekhab Dinar, and Dipa Khandakar, among others. The story and screenplay have been penned by Ahmed Khan Hirak.

The web film is slated to release on OTT platform DeeptoPlay this Eid.