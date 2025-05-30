TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 10:44 AM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Tanjin Tisha, Dighi and Chamak unite for Eid web thriller ‘Hide N Seek’

Fri May 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 10:44 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri May 30, 2025 10:35 AM Last update on: Fri May 30, 2025 10:44 AM
Tanjin Tisha, Dighi and Chamak unite for Eid web thriller ‘Hide N Seek’
Photo: Collected

This Eid, audiences will see three actresses come together in a web film directed by Mahmudur Rahman Hime. Titled "Hide N Seek", the OTT release features Tanjin Tisha, Prarthana Fardin Dighi, and Rukaiya Jahan Chamak in a story centred around mystery and deception.

The story unfolds on the night filmstar Imtiaz Khan announces his wedding, when a young woman named Rasha is caught in an accident. Rumours begin to swirl that Rasha had a secret relationship with Imtiaz and had attempted suicide. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

When entertainment journalist Nadia begins investigating the incident, she receives death threats. Gradually, she realises that the truth may be far more sinister than it seems. Every character around her appears to be playing a game of hide-and-seek. Rasha narrowly escapes death, while Nadia finds herself staring it in the face.

Speaking about the project, director Hime said, "This thriller explores a subject that often goes unspoken in our society. With this film, we aim to break that taboo."

"Hide N Seek" also stars Ziaul Roshan, Intekhab Dinar, and Dipa Khandakar, among others. The story and screenplay have been penned by Ahmed Khan Hirak. 

Tanzika Amin shooting in Canada: ‘Mosharraf Karim always brings something to learn’
Read more

There's always something to learn from Mosharraf Karim: Tanzika Amin

The web film is slated to release on OTT platform DeeptoPlay this Eid.

Related topic:
Hide N SeekTanjin TishaPrarthana Fardin Dighirukaiya jahan chamakMahmudur Rahman HimeDeeptoPlay
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tanjin Tisha

Tanjin Tisha celebrates 10 years on-screen

9m ago
Runa, Mehazabien, Tanjin Tisha address recent criticism

Runa, Mehazabien, Tanjin Tisha address recent criticism

5m ago

Chamak to debut in Tollywood with ‘Ghumbaranda’

2y ago
Tisha or Puja, who will lead Raihan Rafi’s ‘Black Money’?

Tisha or Puja, who will lead Raihan Rafi’s ‘Black Money’?

7m ago
Dighi on her latest projects and the industry slowdown

Dighi on her latest projects and the industry slowdown

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবাসীদের রেমিট্যান্সেই বাংলাদেশ ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জাতি গঠনে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশকে ধ্বংসাবশেষ থেকে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে প্রবাসীরাই মূল ভূমিকা পালন করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফের বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্য ২০২ রান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে