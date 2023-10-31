New Imran-Puja song 'Chokhe Chokhe' release date revealed

After five long years, musicians Imran and Badhon Sarker Puja are returning to the audience with a new duet song. The song is titled "Chokhe Chokhe", with lyrics written by Pijush Das. Imran composed the music for the song and also worked on its arrangement. The music video for the song was directed by Shahrear Polock.

Apart from Imran and Puja, the music video features actresses Prarthana Fardin Dighi and Arefin Zilani. The song is set to be released under the banner of CMV Audio in YouTube on November 5.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, Badhon Sarkar Puja said, "This is my first song of the year, which will be released soon. After a long time, Imran and I are collaborating on a duet. The combination of its lyrics and melody makes it a distinct one. The video for the song was shot a few days ago. Imran and I worked together before, and those songs have been well-received by the audience. I hope the listeners will also enjoy this new song 'Chokhe Chokhe'."

Dighi told The Daily Star, "I really like the song, which is why I became a model for the video. I enjoyed working on the video too as it presented me in a unique way. Overall, it was a great experience."

Among the popular songs sung by the Imran-Puja duo are "Dure Dure", "Mane Na Mon", and "Keno Bare Bare".