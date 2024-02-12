Tk 1.60 lakh stolen from Dighi’s bKash account, DB Police retracts

Actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi has recently been subjected to a money theft scam through mobile financial service (MFS), bKash.

The actress said that a skilful bunch of scammers tricked her into believing them as official bKash operators and stole Tk 1,60,000 from her Bkash account on Sunday. Following the incident, she lodged a complaint to the Detective Branch (DB) of Bangladesh Police on Monday.

The law enforcers at the DB have been able to retract the money from the criminals and it will soon be handed over to her, informed the actress.

"Personnel from Bangladesh Police informed me that I can collect my money tomorrow and I am forever grateful to them for their kind help in this regard," said Dighi.

While describing how she fell prey to the scam, Dighi shared, "Firstly they made me believe that they are officials from bKash and if I don't provide them the OTP code sent to my phone, they will cease my bKash account."

"As I had a big amount of money in my account, I didn't want my account to freeze and as soon as I gave them the OTP code sent to my number, all of my money was gone. I immediately talked to the police and they are helping me to get a refund," the actress explained.

bKash, a subsidiary of Brac Bank, has become the most popular and widespread money transferring service as it provides convenient and easy ways to make payments and transfer funds via mobile phones, to both the unbanked and the banked users.

However, the platform is currently facing huge criticisms as the money theft schemes are skyrocketing with their clients being subjected to regular scams.