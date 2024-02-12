A snippet of Pritom-Farin chemistry in upcoming song

To make the upcoming Valentine's Day even more enchanting, a song, titled "Megh Balika" from Pritom Hasan and Tasnia Farin starrer romantic drama "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" is set to be released on Tuesday.

In a teaser video posted on different social media platforms on Monday, Chorki gives a glimpse of the beaming romance between the fresh pairing of renowned musician Pritom Hasan and actress Tasnia Farin on screen, shot at picturesque locations of Bangladesh and Australia.

This will be their first project together, and their charming chemistry on the teaser proves Shihab Shaheen's mastery of portraying love stories on screen.

Video of MEGH BALIKA | Full Song Releasing Tomorrow | Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya

Audiences have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the much anticipated romantic drama "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" since its announcement in August, last year.

The web-film is under Chorki's very own anthology project "Ministry of Love", comprising of 12 new original films directed by twelve distinct directors. Acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is responsible for co-producing the entire project.

The plot of "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" revolves around the perks and perils of a long distance relationship and how distance builds up uncertainty and doubt in a love.

The director of the film, Shihab Shaheen, who is renowned for bringing in new, fresh stories to screen every Valentine's Day, revealed a different emotion on creating this project.

"I have created countless romantic stories in my life. However, this film holds a special place in my heart as it's quite unique. The film will reflect on how distance tests relationships and leads to misunderstandings," said the director.

He also shared that the shooting in Australia went smoothly as the crew there was really hard working.

"All those involved in the shoot in Australia have worked tirelessly. We have also worked in Rajshahi and the audiences there showered us with love. I am really happy that I got such wonderful locations to shoot the web-film," added the director.

The newly married Tasnia Farin, who was also in a long-distance relationship with her then fiance and now husband, also shared how she resonated with the plot of the web-film.

"The story is very much similar to my life. My husband and I had a long-distance relationship. So, it was great to connect with the story on an emotional note. My character's name is Sharmin who had a terrible past when it comes to relationships. However, meeting Farhan changed her forever," said the actress.

When asked about how the musician got involved with the movie, Pritam Hasan shared, "Shihab bhai (director) suddenly called me one day and narrated the plot. I liked the story as it has a beautiful plotline.

Pritom Hasan plays a student from Ruet (Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology), who has a traumatic past and faced childhood hardships. He might come across as rude as he doesn't know much about the reality of life. However, his life changes for good when he falls in love for the first time.