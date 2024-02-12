Runa Khan bedazzles in new photoshoot

National Award-winning actress Runa Khan is now seeing both a career and image resurgence, as she has lost more than 40 kilograms over the past 2 years.

Runa is now an inspiration for many, as she proves that with perseverance and determination, it is never too late for anyone to reinvent themselves.

In a latest photoshoot, she is seen flaunting her new self, as confident as ever. Styled by Farhana Chaity, the pictures were captured by Nasir Hossain photography. The outfits were designed by Tasmit Arny.

"When I realised that my close ones were bullying me, I immediately cut off the toxic people from my life. That very moment I knew that I am regaining the energy to begin the journey of losing the extra weight.Throughout the journey, my husband Eshon Waheed and my daughter made sure that I don't feel lonely. I am also grateful to my friends, who stood beside me in my odds," Runa had said in a previous interview with The Daily Star.