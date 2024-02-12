TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Feb 12, 2024 02:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 03:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Runa Khan bedazzles in new photoshoot

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Feb 12, 2024 02:40 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 03:00 PM
Runa Khan bedazzles in new shoot
Photos: Nasir Hossain Photography

National Award-winning actress Runa Khan is now seeing both a career and image resurgence, as she has lost more than 40 kilograms over the past 2 years.

Read more

Runa Khan reborn

Runa is now an inspiration for many, as she proves that with perseverance and determination, it is never too late for anyone to reinvent themselves.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a latest photoshoot, she is seen flaunting her new self, as confident as ever. Styled by Farhana Chaity, the pictures were captured by Nasir Hossain photography. The outfits were designed by Tasmit Arny.

"When I realised that my close ones were bullying me, I immediately cut off the toxic people from my life. That very moment I knew that I am regaining the energy to begin the journey of losing the extra weight.Throughout the journey, my husband Eshon Waheed and my daughter made sure that I don't feel lonely. I am also grateful to my friends, who stood beside me in my odds," Runa had said in a previous interview with The Daily Star.

 

Related topic:
Runa KhanRuna Khan photoshoot
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

It's all about the love I receive: Runa Khan

It's all about the love I receive: Runa Khan

Runa Khan

'The beauty of char amazed me'

Mother's Day: Women in showbiz share thoughts on motherhood

Goutam Koiri’s ‘Antonogor’ features star-studded cast

Goutam Koiri’s ‘Antonogor’ features star-studded cast

Runa Khan takes on dual roles in upcoming web film

উচ্চ মূল্যস্ফীতি
|অর্থনীতি

জীবনযাত্রার উচ্চ ব্যয়: গ্রামে ফিরতে বাধ্য হচ্ছে মানুষ

সাধারণত অর্থনৈতিক কারণে একটি পরিবারের উপার্জনকারী ব্যক্তি কাজের জন্য এক জায়গা থেকে অন্য জায়গায় যান। বিয়ের মতো সামাজিক কারণেও মানুষকে নতুন জায়গায় চলে যেতে হয়।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নৌপথে রাজশাহী থেকে মুর্শিদাবাদ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification