Tasnia Farin wins award for ‘Fatima’ at Fajr Int’l Film fest

Tasnia Farin shared beautiful stories and pictures when she traveled to Iran to witness the world premiere of her movie "Fatima." Yesterday, the actress had been honoured with an award at the prestigious Fajr International Film Festival for her performance in "Fatima."

The actress received the Crystal Simorgh Award in The Eastern Vista Section for her film at the 42nd edition of the film festival.

"I wish I could stay one more day to receive the award myself but I couldn't be happier that my director Dhrubo Hasan bhaiya received it on behalf of me. Thank you, Jury, for loving my work and thank you for the warmest welcome I received in Tehran. This was truly a dream-come-true moment for me," read her Facebook post.

On the professional front, Farin is all set to entertain audience with her special Valentines day project, which includes Imraul Rafat's tele-fiction "Anarkoli", and Closeup Valentine Special "Mon Duare", amongst others.