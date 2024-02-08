Farin in Iran for ‘Fatima’ premiere

Tasnia Farin is currently in Iran to participate in the world premiere of her film "Fatima" at the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival, which began on February 1 and will continue until February 11.

She posted a picture from the festival, accompanied by a caption expressing her excitement about traveling to Iran for the first time for her movie. The actress exuded serenity, adorned in a yellow scarf, complemented by a full-sleeved white shirt.

Photo: Collected

She wrote, "I'm delighted to share that my film 'Fatima' will premiere worldwide today at the Cinema Museum in Tehran at 5:30 pm Iranian time, being officially selected in the Asian Cinema category for the Fajr International Film Festival. This marks my first visit to Iran, and I'm savoring every moment."

Directed by Dhruba Hasan, the movie revolves around a woman's challenges during the Liberation War of 1971. In addition to Farin, the cast boasts prominent figures such as musician Pantha Kanai, Yash Rohan, Manosh Bandyopadhyay, Tariq Anam Khan, Shatabdi Wadud, Shahed Ali, Aysha Monica, ABM Sumon, and more.