Jaya’s ‘Fereshteh’ wins national accolade in Iran

Jaya Ahsan starrer film Fereshteh has won the national award of Iran at the Fajr Film Festival. The actress posted on her social media sharing that the film was recognised for its humanistic perspective.

In her post, she wrote, "Films that are exemplary for society in categories such as human rights, education, environment, philanthropy, etc., are awarded the National Award for 'National Aspirations/Extrapolation' for the benefit of the community, annually at the Fajr Film Festival."

Adding further, she noted that this award is presented by an organisation called Kheyer e Mandegar, which represents all philanthropic institutions, donours, and NGOs in Iran, and the organisation is active in Iran similar to UNICEF. Alongside this award, the main two actors of the film, Jaya Ahsan and Sumon Faruq, are honoured with the (Kheyrie Mandegar) insignia in recognition of their contributions.

The mention given to the actors of the film "Fereshteh" was that through art, showing generosity is the most beautiful image of life, sometimes carrying people deep into the ocean of their nature, so they can achieve freedom in their existence.

Complementing this film as an extraordinary blend of love and art, where one can witness a bright aura of compassion at every moment. (Kheyrie Mandegar Philanthropy and Cultural Center) For their everlasting contribution, in the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival, they are being awarded in the 'National Aspirations/Extrapolation' category for their outstanding work from a philanthropic perspective."

It is noteworthy that alongside renowned Iranian filmmakers' films, the film "Fereshteh" was acclaimed by the audience, newspapers, and critics as the opening film of the main category of the Fajr International Film Festival.

Alongside Jaya Ahsan and Sumon Faruq, several other Bangladeshi artistes including Rikita Nondine Shimu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shahed Ali, Shahin Meher, and Shishu Shilpi also acted in the film.

The film was directed by Murtaza Atashzamzam in Bangladesh, and it was written by Mumit Al-Rashid. Mumit Al-Rashid and Faisal Ifran translated it into Persian and Bangla. The joint production of Iran and Bangladesh, "Fereshteh", was co-produced by Image Cinema, C Te Cinema, and Maximum Enterprise Bangladesh.