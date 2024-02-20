I want to stay in Bangladesh for the rest of my life: Kabir Suman

'Until my last breath, I long to remain in Bangladesh and dedicate myself to serving my mother tongue. I wish to teach Bangla kheyal to others so much as my health permits.'

These sentiments were expressed by Kabir Suman, one of the greatest artistes in the subcontinent. He wants to spend his final days in Bangladesh and to ultimately rest in peace in this land.

On Monday, the "Gaanwala" singer poured his emotions into a Facebook post. Struggling with health issues due to age, he recently spent about a week in the hospital, leading to his realisation that he desires to remain in Bangladesh.

He shared, "I have said this many times before. Yet, I feel it necessary to say it again as my words seemed to have no impact earlier. It is not that Bengali followers of Sanatana Dharma don't respect me; there are those who do. However, a significant number of them absolutely despise me; they openly express it in my presence."

The artiste explained his name, saying, "And there is another category of orthodox Bengalis who don't want to address me by my name Kabir. They label me as a 'leftist.' Since February 2000, according to the Constitution of India, my name has been officially Kabir Suman. First name Kabir, surname Suman."

"My income tax file, ration card, passport, voter ID, and Aadhar card all bear this name. Under this name, I contested in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on a Trinamool ticket, winning over esteemed CPI(M) member Dr Sujan Chakraborty, and later became a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha," added the singer.

He continued, "While being widely recognised in West Bengal, even the CPIM-affiliated Bengalis in India insist on addressing me by my old name. Despite corrections, the practice persists. Additionally, leaders from the Naxalite party in Bengal (with a Hindu name) don't refer to me as Kabir Suman, but as Suman. On the other hand, everyone passionately discusses democratic rights and individual liberties. Then there is a group that simply refers to me as 'Gaanwala'"

Addressing Bangladeshis' love for him, he said, "From what I understand, those who genuinely respect me, provide me with unwavering respect, are the wonderful people of Bangladesh . Unlike the orthodox Bengalis in West Bengal, no one in Bangladesh treats me with disdain. And in a few months, I will turn 76."

However, the singer also mentioned that Kolkata is his first love and that in almost all of his songs, he has talked about Kolkata countless times.

"The orthodox Bengalis of Kolkata, who have been my lifeline, are the reason I thrive. I cannot imagine my life without them. Despite never causing harm, I find myself consistently subjected to insults from them. This time, I genuinely want to leave this country for good and say goodbye to my beloved city. It was heartbreaking to see people on Facebook expressing their wish for me not to recover from illness and return home," expressed the singer.

Addressing what will happen after his death, he stated, "There won't be any religious rituals after my death. I have donated my body [to medical science]. I die in Bangladesh, my body may be used for medical purposes in a local hospital."

"Even today, on Facebook, I face criticism from orthodox Bengalis about my beliefs. It doesn't bother me at all. What stirs within me is the desire to renounce this 'foreign land,' seek refuge in the language-loving land of Bangladesh and contribute to the work of that country."

While seeking assistance from the government of Bangladesh, he also expressed gratitude towards the India West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the end of the post.

He said, "I am seeking help and refuge publicly. The honourable chief minister of this state [India] has graciously acknowledged Bengali music by granting me recognition, allowing me to sing Bengali kheyal at the State Classical Music Conference. No artiste in this state has expressed solidarity with me. As long as I live, I will remain grateful to Mamata Banerjee, and she will have my support. If anyone can, please help me."

Born on March 16, 1948, Kabir Suman is a versatile performer, excelling as a singer and lyricist. He briefly explored journalism and acting and has served as a member of parliament. In 2000, he embraced Islam, discarding his former name.

In 1992, his album "Tomake Chai" marked a pioneering shift in Bengali music. With 12 albums showcasing his self-composed songs, this artiste has garnered immense popularity amongst the youth of both Bengals.