Fri Aug 30, 2024 05:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 05:44 PM

Mehazabien-Yash starrer 'Forget Me Not' releasing on September

Ministry of Love: Mehazabien-Yash starrer ‘Forget Me Not’ releasing on September

Since July, the entertainment industry, like many other sectors in the country, has been struggling with turbulences, one after another – like political unrest followed by natural disasters. However, the overall situation seems to be gradually returning to normal.

It is certainly a challenge to move forward and release new content while considering how the audience will respond during this time. OTT platform, Chorki, has taken that challenge and announced their new project, "Forget Me Not". 

The web-film is the fourth content from the "Ministry of Love" project. Previous films from the Ministry of Love project include "Something Like an Autobiography", "Monogamy", and "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya".

"Forget Me Not" is directed by Robiul Alam Robi, who previously directed popular web productions such as "Unloukik" and "Cafe Desire" on Chorki. Both were well-received, especially for Robi's unique storytelling style and captivating dialogues that left audiences in awe. 

He believes this new film will be no different. Robi hasn't revealed much about "Forget Me Not"; he only expresses his hope that viewers find solace in it. "If my film can bring that comfort, then I'll be happy," he shared through a press note.

The film features Mehazabien Chowdhury, Yash Rohan, Bijori Barkatullah, and Irfan Sajjad, among others. Audiences can watch the web-film on Chorki on September 5.

Soon after the poster for "Forget Me Not" was revealed, anticipation among viewers began to build. Many have already expressed their eagerness to watch the film. 

Although Mehazabien and Yash have collaborated on numerous small-screen projects, this will be their second collaboration on a web platform. They first appeared together, on any web platform, in 2022 in the Hoichoi web-series "Sabrina", directed by Ashfaque Nipun.

 

Ministry of LoveForget Me Not
