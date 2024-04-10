Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 08:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 08:17 PM

Most Viewed

Music

TM Records drops ‘Biri’ featuring Zayed Khan

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 08:08 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 08:17 PM
TM Records drops ‘Biri’ featuring Zayed Khan
Photo: Collected

In a recent release from TM Records, a new song titled "Biri" has hit the airwaves, featuring actor Zayed Khan and singer Parvez Sazzad. The song boasts lyrics, tune, and composition by Taposh, while the music video is produced and styled by Farzana Munny.  

Directed by Taposh himself under TM Productions, the music video of "Biri" promises unique visuals and artistic flair. The audio release is under TM Records, reflecting the label's commitment to promoting diverse musical talents.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’
Read more

Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’

This release adds another exciting chapter to TM Records' catalog of innovative and captivating music productions.

 

Related topic:
TM RecordsBiriZayed KhanParvez SazzadTaposh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Zayed Khan's transforms into Tikka Khan

Zayed Khan's transforms into Tikka Khan in 'Mujib' biopic

Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’

Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’

9h ago
Zayed Khan to return to big screen after six years

Zayed Khan to return to big screen after six years

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

Not just Sayantika, Shabnur likes me as well: Zayed Khan

|বাংলাদেশ

‘৩৪ বছরে ঈদের আগের দিন গাবতলীতে এত কম যাত্রী দেখিনি’

যাত্রী সংকটে বাতিল হচ্ছে ট্রিপ, স্বল্প যাত্রী নিয়ে লোকসানে ছাড়ছে বাস।

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রুমা-থানচিতে ৫ কেজির বেশি চাল বহনে বাধা আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনীর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification