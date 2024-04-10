TM Records drops ‘Biri’ featuring Zayed Khan

In a recent release from TM Records, a new song titled "Biri" has hit the airwaves, featuring actor Zayed Khan and singer Parvez Sazzad. The song boasts lyrics, tune, and composition by Taposh, while the music video is produced and styled by Farzana Munny.

Directed by Taposh himself under TM Productions, the music video of "Biri" promises unique visuals and artistic flair. The audio release is under TM Records, reflecting the label's commitment to promoting diverse musical talents.

This release adds another exciting chapter to TM Records' catalog of innovative and captivating music productions.