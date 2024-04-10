Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’

Renowned folk singer Momotaz Begom has teamed up with music producer Taposh for an exciting new music project titled "Tejpata." The collaboration brings together Momotaz's distinct voice with Taposh's creative vision, promising a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary musical elements.

In this project, Momotaz lends her powerful voice to Taposh's lyrics, tune, and composition, creating a captivating blend of sounds.

Produced and styled by Farzana Munny, the music video is directed by Taposh under TM Productions, and the audio, produced by TM Records, was released today on TM Records' YouTube channel and Gaan Bangla's Facebook page.

This collaboration highlights the artistic synergy between Momotaz and Taposh, offering music enthusiasts a fresh and exciting musical experience.