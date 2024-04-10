Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 11:55 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 12:01 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Apr 10, 2024 11:55 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 10, 2024 12:01 PM
Momotaz collaborates with Taposh in ‘Tejpata’
Photo: Collected

Renowned folk singer Momotaz Begom has teamed up with music producer Taposh for an exciting new music project titled "Tejpata." The collaboration brings together Momotaz's distinct voice with Taposh's creative vision, promising a unique fusion of traditional and contemporary musical elements.

In this project, Momotaz lends her powerful voice to Taposh's lyrics, tune, and composition, creating a captivating blend of sounds.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Produced and styled by Farzana Munny, the music video is directed by Taposh under TM Productions, and the audio, produced by TM Records, was released today on TM Records' YouTube channel and Gaan Bangla's Facebook page. 

‘Deyaler Desh’ gets highest number of shows at Star Cineplex
Read more

‘Deyaler Desh’ gets highest number of shows at Star Cineplex

This collaboration highlights the artistic synergy between Momotaz and Taposh, offering music enthusiasts a fresh and exciting musical experience.

 

Related topic:
MomotazTaposhFarzana MunnyTM RecordsTejpata
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

TM Films announces two new projects

TM Films announces two new projects

Taposh-Mimi's 'Bhallagchena' hits the airwaves

Farzana Munny’s Facebook account hacked, miscreant posts viral status

‘Bhul Koro Na’: Taposh’s new track featuring Sajal, released

‘Bhul Koro Na’: Taposh’s new track featuring Sajal, released

Kaushik Hossain Taposh and Farzana Munny

Taposh & Munny - The Power Couple

|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদের ছুটিতে ফাঁকা ঢাকা

রাস্তাঘাটে যানবাহনের সংখ্যা খুব কম। নেই তেমন মানুষজনও

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

চট্টগ্রামে কিশোর গ্যাংয়ের হামলায় আহত চিকিৎসকের মৃত্যু

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X