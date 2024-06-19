TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:19 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Dipjol gifts generous Eid salami to Zayed Khan

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:05 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:19 PM
Dipjol gifts generous Eid salami to Zayed Khan
Photo: Collected

Zayed Khan and Monowar Hossain Dipjol's friendship is well-known in Dhallywood. This Eid, the popular villain decided to give a special salami to the "Sonar Chor" actor.

Zayed Khan posted a video on his social media where he is seen paying respect to the veteran actor by touching his feet. In return, Dipjol gave him a bundle of money.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

The actor became emotional while talking about Dipjol and Dipjol's recently departed brother. In the video, Dipjol also discussed taking a lease on Gabtoli hut, noting that the administration fully cooperated with him.

James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show
Read more

James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

Fans expressed various reactions on social media about the video. Meanwhile, Zayed Khan announced he would attend a concert in Dubai. Besides Zayed Khan, Momtaz Begum, Nusraat Faria, and many others will participate in the event on June 21. Following this, the actor will attend another event in Canada.

Related topic:
Zayed KhandipjolEid salami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

dipjol supporting argentina

I will support Argentina forever: Dipjol

1y ago
Dipjol-Misha ready to play ‘Kabadi’

Dipjol-Misha ready to play ‘Kabadi’

1y ago

‘Artistes should not stoop so low’: Zayed Khan on Nipun’s writ petition

1m ago
My friends in LA laugh and ask ‘Who is Dipjol, what does he do?’ : Nipun

My friends in LA ask ‘Who is Dipjol, what does he do?’: Nipun

1m ago
Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

Zayed Khan’s membership cancelled by Film Artistes Association

3m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

উখিয়ায় ভূমিধসে ৯ রোহিঙ্গার মৃত্যু

আজ বুধবার সকালে উখিয়ার ৯ ও ১০ নম্বর রোহিঙ্গা ক্যাম্পে এ ঘটনা ঘটে। 

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়া

২৪ বছর পর উত্তর কোরিয়ায় পুতিন, গুরুত্বপূর্ণ চুক্তির সম্ভাবনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification