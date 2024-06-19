Dipjol gifts generous Eid salami to Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan and Monowar Hossain Dipjol's friendship is well-known in Dhallywood. This Eid, the popular villain decided to give a special salami to the "Sonar Chor" actor.

Zayed Khan posted a video on his social media where he is seen paying respect to the veteran actor by touching his feet. In return, Dipjol gave him a bundle of money.

The actor became emotional while talking about Dipjol and Dipjol's recently departed brother. In the video, Dipjol also discussed taking a lease on Gabtoli hut, noting that the administration fully cooperated with him.

Fans expressed various reactions on social media about the video. Meanwhile, Zayed Khan announced he would attend a concert in Dubai. Besides Zayed Khan, Momtaz Begum, Nusraat Faria, and many others will participate in the event on June 21. Following this, the actor will attend another event in Canada.