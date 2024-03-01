Celebrities mourn, express concern over Bailey Road fire tragedy

Bailey Road is a famous bustling street, where friends and family gather for adda, and get-togethers as it offers a variety of food stores, attracting people to eat, chat, enjoy theatre performances at Mohila Samity, and enjoy the ambiance amidst the city's hustle and bustle.

Such was the evening of Thursday (February 29). However, it ended tragically in a fiery night, engulfed by a devastating fire.

The tragedy took nearly 46 lives and left over 22 people severely injured. Many who lost their loved ones in front of their eyes are likely to suffer for the rest of their lives. Social media is raging over this tragic incident, including celebrities mourning and expressing their grief through the internet.

The National Film Awardee Chanchal Chowdhury, who personally has many memories associated with this place, due to being a theatre artiste, took to his social media, stating that he was speechless upon hearing the news of this incident. He later shared, "I don't remember the last time when I performed at the stage of Mohila Samity." He further added, that two back-to-back shows of "Rarang" were supposed to be staged today as part of the three-day-long birthday celebration of the eminent cultural personality Mamunur Rashid.

However, the first show at 4:30pm has been canceled, nevertheless, the second show will be staged at 7:00pm. He also wrote, "The Aranyak Natyadal family is devastated and shocked by the news of this tragic incident." Adding to this he also mentioned that he is one of the witnesses of this incident and took a photo of the ongoing fire. "When I was capturing this moment, my heart was wrenching, and I was in tears while being a witness of such a moment. The air of Bailey Road is still filled with the smell of smoke. Alas! Bailey Road."

Dhallywood's Superstar Shakib Khan took to his official Facebook page and wrote, "Before the terrifying fire incident yesterday, many people might have spent some joyful moments there with their loved ones. Some went shopping or had meals with family members during their free time. However, in a moment, the dreadful fire tragedy has halted so many blazing lives. Many have lost their relatives, and the future of many has been plunged into deep uncertainty! Businesses that were painstakingly built over time have come to an end. Successive fire incidents have taken away so many lives prematurely, and the loss is irreparable in any way. There is a necessity for a thorough investigation of these events. To those who always confront such unforeseen accidents, risking their lives for the common people, I salute those firefighters! I pray for the departed souls of the Bailey Road fire tragedy to rest in peace and for the speedy recovery of those in distress at the hospital. May the Almighty grant strength to all the grieving families."

At the same time, actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba expressed his sorrow and shared prayers for the lost lives. Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury shared a list of the names of the victims and sent prayers for the lost lives and condolences for their families.

Small screen actor Tawsif Mahbub stated, "Ever-sparkling Bailey Road has turned into a blazing ruin! While watching the video, I understood that the source of the fire wasn't from Kachchi Bhai, but from the ground floor!"

Actress, writer, and artiste Ashna Habib Bhabna shared a heartfelt note on her social media. "These 46 lives were someone's daughter, father, mother, son, brother, sister, loved one, close friend, or someone's only guardian! Alas! The burning smell has surrounded Dhaka. How much is the difference between life and death?"

Actress Zahara Mitu expressed her sorrow and concern remarking on the incident. "From Nimtoli to Bailey Road, from Bangabazar to New Market; one incident follows another. At the end of fleeting moments, we will immerse ourselves in the joy of events like the BPL final or the Emperor's concert. Yet, we might forget that we could have also been one of the victims yesterday! The time has come to prepare for survival from fire accidents. There is a need for the development of fire services. Every building owner needs to be aware. I could just say or write these things, but it won't do anything."

Meanwhile, small screen actress Sallha Khanam Nadia also informed through social handle, that she lost one of her friends in this incident. "My friend Dola and her sister lost their lives in the Bailey Road fire. May the Almighty grant Jannah to all the departed souls."