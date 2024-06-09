TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:56 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Dipjol backs Hindi film imports to ‘revive film industry’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jun 9, 2024 11:56 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 12:02 PM
Dipjol backs Hindi film imports to ‘revive film industry’
Photos: Collected

Monowar Hossain Dipjol, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA), has reversed his position on the import of Bollywood films. Once a staunch opponent, Dipjol now supports the idea, citing the need to keep the film industry and halls operational.

After assuming his role as general secretary of BFAA in April, Dipjol declared his intention to block the import of Hindi films. At that time, he stated, "We are not in favour of importing Hindi films. We will try to prevent their import as Hindi culture negatively impacts our local culture."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"If the import of Hindi films continues, our domestic film industry will collapse. Those who claim that Hindi films keep cinemas running are wrong. If we regularly release local films, cinemas will operate just fine," the actor added.

 

However, in a shift of opinion within just three months, Dipjol has now expressed a different view. 

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association on Saturday (June 8), he remarked,

"We have no problem with importing Indian Bengali films. We are ready to compete with Bengali films, but importing Hindi films harms us. Nonetheless, to save our cinemas, we do not oppose the import of Hindi films."

 

Last year, on April 11, following the appeal of 19 film-related organisations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting permitted the screening of subcontinental films in the country's theatres. Since then, Dipjol had been a vocal opponent of importing Hindi films.

Abul Hayat, Manoj Mitra and others earn significant awards in Kolkata
Read more

Abul Hayat, Manoj Mitra and others earn significant awards in Kolkata

 

Related topic:
Monowar Hossain DipjolMonowar Hossain Dipjol as General SecretaryBFAA new panelHindi film importBollywood film import
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Misha questions Film Artistes' Association election delay

2m ago
Artistes have shown love, and I will reciprocate that love: Misha Sawdagar

Artistes have shown love, and I will reciprocate that love: Misha Sawdagar

1m ago

Nipun is either mentally unstable or influenced: Zayed Khan

2w ago
Bangladesh might import Bollywood films

Dipjol warns against importing Bollywood films in Bangladesh 

1y ago

BFAA election campaign in full swing as voting day approaches

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মোটরসাইকেলের শব্দ নিয়ে সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১, আটক ৪

এ ঘটনায় গুরুতর আহত একজন চমেক হাসপাতালে চিকিৎসাধীন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটা: হাইকোর্টের রায় স্থগিত চেয়ে সরকারের আবেদন

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification