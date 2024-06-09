Dipjol backs Hindi film imports to ‘revive film industry’

Monowar Hossain Dipjol, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association (BFAA), has reversed his position on the import of Bollywood films. Once a staunch opponent, Dipjol now supports the idea, citing the need to keep the film industry and halls operational.

After assuming his role as general secretary of BFAA in April, Dipjol declared his intention to block the import of Hindi films. At that time, he stated, "We are not in favour of importing Hindi films. We will try to prevent their import as Hindi culture negatively impacts our local culture."

"If the import of Hindi films continues, our domestic film industry will collapse. Those who claim that Hindi films keep cinemas running are wrong. If we regularly release local films, cinemas will operate just fine," the actor added.

However, in a shift of opinion within just three months, Dipjol has now expressed a different view.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association on Saturday (June 8), he remarked,

"We have no problem with importing Indian Bengali films. We are ready to compete with Bengali films, but importing Hindi films harms us. Nonetheless, to save our cinemas, we do not oppose the import of Hindi films."

Last year, on April 11, following the appeal of 19 film-related organisations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting permitted the screening of subcontinental films in the country's theatres. Since then, Dipjol had been a vocal opponent of importing Hindi films.