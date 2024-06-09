Abul Hayat, Manoj Mitra and others earn significant awards in Kolkata

Celebrated Bangladeshi actor Abul Hayat, Kolkata's theatre luminary Manoj Mitra, filmmaker Prabhat Roy, and film producer Purnima Dutta were honoured in a grand ceremony in Kolkata yesterday (June 8).

At an event hosted by the Bengal Film and Television Chamber of Commerce, Abul Hayat was awarded the Raj Razzak Lifetime Achievement Award, while Manoj Mitra received the Hiralal Sen Lifetime Achievement Award, and Prabhat Roy was honoured with the Debaki Bose Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, the BN Sarkar Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to esteemed film producer Purnima Dutta.

The awards were conferred at a ceremony held at Kolkata's Spring Club in the evening. The event's chief guest was Bangladesh's State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibur Rahman.

In his welcome address, he remarked, "Through the exchange of films between our nations, our film industry will flourish further. This exchange will enhance the cultural bond between our countries and accelerate the realisation of our dream of a prosperous Golden Bengal through film and cultural exchange."

Abul Hayat, expressing his gratitude, said, "I was born on this side of Bengal, but I live on the other side. Thus, Kolkata still resonates in my heart. I believe that through cinema, our cultural and social ties will strengthen. My journey in film began under the guidance of legendary Bengali director Ritwik Ghatak, who remains immortal and unforgettable to me."

Manoj Mitra expressed his gratitude for the honour, as did Abul Hayat and Prabhat Roy. They shared their hopes that the film industries of both countries would continue to progress, producing higher-quality Bengali films. The event was graced by numerous prominent personalities from Kolkata's film industry.