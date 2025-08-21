‘You are deeply felt throughout the journey’: Shakib Khan pays tribute to Nayak Raj Razzak

Today marks the eighth death anniversary of legendary actor Nayak Raj Razzak, who passed away in 2017. Remembering the legend, megastar Shakib Khan paid tribute to him in a Facebook post, describing Razzak as a guardian figure who stood by him in both his professional and personal struggles.

"You are deeply felt at every step," Shakib wrote. "You were not just an actor, but a reflection of beautiful dreams. Your acting and smile will forever live in our memories and love." He concluded his note with, "My deepest respect to you—may you rest in eternal peace."

Shakib Khan had shared the screen with Razzak in several films, including "Koti Takar Kabin", "Judge Barrister Police Commissioner", and "Ek Takar Bou".

Born on January 23, 1942, in Naktala, Kaliganj of Kolkata, Razzak lost both his parents—Akbar Hossain and Nisarunnesa—at the age of eight. Raised in a household of three brothers and three sisters, he grew up without being made to feel the void of his parents' absence. In his youth, he went to Bombay (now Mumbai) to pursue acting, spending nearly two months there before returning with his dream unfulfilled.

At just 19, Razzak married Laxmi. In 1964, he moved to Dhaka with his wife and son Bapparaj, with no acquaintances in the city. He carried with him a letter of recommendation from West Bengal theatre director Piyush Basu, requesting filmmaker Abdul Jabbar Khan to give Razzak a chance in films. Though initial attempts yielded little, Khan eventually introduced him to Iqbal Films, leading to his first step in cinema with "Ujala" (1966), directed by Kamal Ahmed, where he worked as an assistant director. Still, his heart remained set on acting.

He began with small roles in films such as "Dak Babu", "Kar Bou", and "13 No. Feku Ostagar Lane." His breakthrough came in 1966 with Zahir Raihan's "Behula", where he starred opposite actress Suchanda in a central role. The film's success established Razzak as a household name, and he went on to deliver numerous box-office hits.

Among his most notable works are "Kagojer Nouka", "Behula", "Agun Niye Khela", "Nil Akasher Niche", "Anowara", "Moynamoti", "Agontuk", "Ka Kha Ga Gha Unga", "Jibon Theke Neya", "Peach Dhala Poth", "Dorpachurno", "Kach Kata Hira", "Dwip Nebe Nai", "Sworolipi", "Smritituku Thak", "Oshru Diye Lekha", and "Erao Manush".

Over his illustrious career, Razzak won the National Film Award for Best Actor five times and was honoured with the National Film Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2013.