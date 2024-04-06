Shakib Khan dedicates ‘Ami Ekai Rajkumar’ to his fans

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

Eid celebration can be said to be synonymous with Shakib Khan films as the superstar brings his best movies to his fans every year during the said period. This upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, audiences' overbound excitement is even higher with Shakib Khan and American actress Courtney Coffey's starrer much-anticipated film "Rajkumar".

So far, the two recently released songs from the film, namely "Rajkumar" and "Borbaad", have received mixed reactions from the audiences.

However, Shakib Khan's recent unveiling of "Ami Ekai Rajkumar" and his heartfelt message dedicating the song to his fans, who are adorably called "Shakibians", made this song a bit special.

 

In the song released via Shakib Khan's official Facebook page yesterday (Friday) at 7:00pm, Shakib, dressed in a flamboyant fit, dances in the video alongside hundreds of dancers surrounded by a multicolored designed set. Notably, Ashok Raja is credited to have choreographed the song.

Shakib's charm is undeniable in the music video, and it is also a testament to his understanding of what his fans expect from him. The Dhallywood actor's winsome smile and signature dance moves made the latest song an instant crowd favourite. 

Although the previous two songs from the film couldn't garner much fanfare, this new song has been the talk of the town since its release. Shamim Hasan voiced "Ami Ekai Rajkumar" which was penned by Ferari Forhad and composed by Emon Chowdhury.

The filming of the song for the Himel Ashraf directorial film took place in January this year at BFDC. Furthermore, approximately 300 dance artistes have actively participated in the song's shooting.

Director Himel Ashraf expressed his confidence regarding the film's playlist, stating, "I can't help but feel like the songs in the movie 'Rajkumar' will surpass those of 'Priyotoma'. These songs will be well-received by the audience."

"Rajkumar" revolves around a storyline focusing on themes of love and familial bonds, tracing the journey of a young man with aspirations as he transitions from Bangladesh to America.

Rajkumar filmRajkumar songShakib KhanShakib Khan SongAmi Ekai Rajkumar
