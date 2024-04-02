TV & Film
Shakib starrer ‘Rajkumar’s’ second song ‘Borbaad’ out now

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 07:51 PM
Photos: Collected

The second song from the Shakib Khan starrer film "Rajkumar" dropped a while ago.

The sad romantic melody of this song "Borbaad" has been composed and tuned by noted musician Prince Mahmud, while it has been voiced by debut singer Alif.

A few days ago, the title track of the film was released, which has been voiced by singers Balam and Konal.

The location showcased throughout the music video includes various places in the US. 

Directed by Himel Ashraf, "Rajkumar" is slated to hit theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr. 

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Prince Mahmud who had previously composed the much-acclaimed song "Eshwar" from the film "Priyotoma". 
 

Chanchal Chowdhury phenomenal as blind policeman in ‘Rumi’ trailer

 

