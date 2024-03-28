TV & Film
Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:03 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 09:09 PM

Shakib Khan’s birthday celebration: Makers fail to release ‘Rajkumar’ trailer at Burj Khalifa

Photos: Collected

Versatile Media, the production company behind "Rajkumar", announced at a press conference on March 20 that the film's trailer would be revealed at Dubai's iconic skyscraper, Burj Khalifa. However, to the disappointment of fans, the trailer was not unveiled as planned. Instead, the makers surprised audiences by releasing the movie's title track.


During the press conference, the makers announced grand plans for Shakib Khan's birthday celebration, revealing their intention to unveil the trailer amidst dazzling firework displays against the backdrop of the renowned skyscraper.

While the makers were unable to celebrate Shakib Khan's birthday at the iconic location as planned, they have set their sights on releasing the movie in various countries worldwide. These include the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Canada, India, and several other nations.


Director Himel Ashraf has expressed his confidence that "Rajkumar" possesses the potential to inaugurate a new chapter in Bengali cinema. Produced by Arshad Adnan, the film explores themes of love, family relationships, and the journey of a visionary from Bangladesh to America. 

It boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Tariq Anam Khan, Arfan Mredha Shiblu, Ejajul Islam, and others, who portray diverse roles within the narrative.

'Rajkumar' drops title track on Shakib Khan's birthday
'Rajkumar' title track drops on Shakib Khan's birthday

 

push notification