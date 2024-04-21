Three Bangladeshi Eid films make their way abroad

Amidst the list of films released on Eid-ul-Fitr, the first to hit international screens is the Himel Ashraf directorial film "Rajkumar", starring Shakib Khan. Following its domestic reception, the film has been screened in 75 theaters across the United States and Canada since April 19.

The film's international distribution has been handled by Swapna Scarecrow. Courtney Coffey stars opposite Shakib Khan in "Rajkumar", with additional cast members including Tariq Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, and many others.

This Eid-ul-Fitr, three movies featuring Sariful Razz have been released. Amongst them, the film "Omar", directed by Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz, is set to be released in India and abroad on April 26.

The movie will initially be screened in multiplex theatres across approximately 20 states in the United States, followed by screenings in the remaining states until May 12.

"Omar" is scheduled to release in Sweden on April 28. Additionally, starting on May 10, the movie will be showcased in several multiplexes across Canada, including Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton. Bioscope Films serves as the international distributor of this movie.

Another Sariful Razz starrer Eid-ul-Fitr movie, "Deyaler Desh", directed by Mishuk Moni is set to release in Australia on May 3. The film also features Shobnom Bubly, Swagata, and many others.

Notably, Star Cineplex has unveiled its list of top five Eid movies for the first week. Topping the list of Bengali movies is "Rajkumar", while "Deyaler Desh" secured the second spot.