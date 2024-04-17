TV & Film
Wed Apr 17, 2024 04:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 17, 2024 05:08 PM

‘The overwhelming love and support was unexpected’: Bubly on her latest film
Photo: Collected

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, 11 movies premiered across the country. Amongst them was Mishuk Moni's directorial "Deyaler Desh". The film marked the debut collaboration of popular Dhallywood stars Shobnom Bubly and Sariful Razz.

With its distinct storyline, "Deyaler Desh" has been drawing audiences to multiplexes since its release. Both Bubly and Razz have gained widespread appreciation for their performances. Leading up to its release, the movie's poster, trailer, and songs had already captivated fans.

Regarding the response, Shobnom Bubly shared with The Daily Star, "Since its release, we've received a fantastic response from the audience. People have been sharing positive reviews on social media platforms. I never anticipated such overwhelming love from the audience. 'Deyaler Desh' is truly flourishing due to its brilliant storyline and the hard work of the entire cast and crew. I urge everyone to experience 'Deyaler Desh' at the theatres."

"From the moment I began shooting for the film, I've become an integral part of this team. I've poured my heart and soul into this project. Witnessing the audience's appreciation validates every ounce of effort I've invested. It comes with the territory to expect both praise and criticism in my profession. However, seeing people engage with my work makes every ounce of effort completely worthwhile," she added.

 

