'Deyaler Desh' director urges audience to check website

The recent Eid-ul-Fitr festivities have witnessed the release of 11 new films across the country. Among these, eight Bangla films are being screened at Star Cineplex, with director Mishuk Moni's "Deyaler Desh" drawing the highest attendance.

Moni revealed that all seven branches of the Star Cineplex chain are collectively hosting 17 screenings of the film daily. Speaking on the film's success, he emphasised the importance of accessing accurate information about ticket sales and showtimes directly from the cinema's official website and not from social media platforms.

Moni expressed, "This is my debut film, so I prefer not to say much. I am learning a lot from this experience. I urge all curious viewers to visit the website for all the details."

He further highlighted that "Deyaler Desh" has been consistently drawing full houses at Star Cineplex branches in Dhaka. This is substantiated by information available on Star Cineplex's official website.

On the other hand, the Rajshahi branch of Star Cineplex has ceased screenings of "Deoyal Desh" due to the film's significant popularity. Regarding this, Monir remarked, "There was a specific target audience for 'Deyaler Desh,' and we did not anticipate hosting so many screenings initially. With educational institutions in Rajshahi closed for the holidays, we have paused the screenings. Once everything reopens, we will consider resuming screenings. Even other cinema halls in Rajshahi have contacted us to acquire the film for distribution."

Moni also expressed gratitude towards the positive reception of the film, stating, "I am very pleased. Audiences from all walks of life are attending. From regular viewers to cinema enthusiasts, everyone is expressing their love on social media. From producers to artists, everyone deserves credit for the success."