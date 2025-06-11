I tune out communication to focus on my role: Sariful Razz

Sariful Razz's latest film, "Insaaf", directed by Sanjoy Somadder, was released this Eid-ul-Azha initially across 16 theatres in Bangladesh. With Tasnia Farin also in a leading role, the film features Mosharraf Karim in a key role.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, Razz spoke about the film's release, Eid celebrations, and his son.

Your film 'Insaaf' was released on Eid day. How did you spend the day?

I spent Eid with the "Insaaf" team, visiting different places and theatres to observe the audience's reactions and emotions. What could be more joyful for an actor than witnessing people connect with their film? After all, it's cinema that made me who I am.

Why do you think audiences will choose 'Insaaf' among the six Eid releases?

"Insaaf" is a proper commercial film—with songs, action, and everything audiences expect. Portraying my character was quite challenging. Our director, Sanjoy, directed it with great care, and the entire team was fantastic. Tasnia Farin also delivered a stellar performance. All of these factors, I believe, make the film worth watching.

How was your experience working with Farin compared to other actresses?

Farin is a brilliant actress, and I was really impressed while working alongside her. Every actress I've worked with in my films has been remarkable. Their strong performances made my job as an actor much easier. In fact, I believe it's a great sign that talents like Farin and Sabila Nur have now stepped into commercial cinema.

You're often unreachable on your phone. Why is that?

Whenever I start working on a film, I try to immerse myself fully in my character. I isolate myself from everything else and focus on the role. That's why I don't use my phone much—nothing more than that. See, I'm talking to you now. You found me, didn't you?

Do you get to see your son Shahim Mohammad Rajya?

Of course! We live in the same city, so we meet from time to time. It's not like I live abroad. We met just a few days ago.

Apart from your own, which Eid releases do you plan to watch?

Quite a few of my close friends have films out this Eid. I especially want to watch Raihan Rafi's "Taandob", Tanim Noor's "Utshob", and the Arifin Shuvoo starrer "Neelchokro". I'll try to watch the other Eid films as well.