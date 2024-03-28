'Rajkumar' title track drops on Shakib Khan's birthday

On the occasion of Shakib Khan's birthday, Himel Ashraf unveiled its title track "Rajkumar". Through its riveting melody, we witness the Dhallywood superstar romancing the beautiful Courtney Coffey amidst the vibrant streets of New York.

The song has been voiced by the popular duo Balam and Konal, who are reuniting once more after the success of "O Priyotoma", making this their second collaboration together. Asif Iqbal penned the lyrics of the romantic song, while the music was composed by Akassh Sen.

Regarding the song, Balam said, "'O Priyotoma' is a song with lyrics and music that people enjoy listening to repeatedly due to its simplicity. I kept this in mind for 'Rajkumar' as well because the people in the country appreciate songs that they can relate to. I believe the song 'Rajkumar' will offer a similar experience to listeners."

Meanwhile, singer Konal is hopeful that the song from "Rajkumar" will surpass the success achieved by "Priyotoma's" title track. She emphasised the significance of the song in this film, stating, "This year, the song holds immense importance for me. The director has undertaken the challenge to surpass the success of 'O Priyotoma' with 'Rajkumar'."

"Rajkumar" is being produced with the ambitious goal of surpassing the record set by "Priyotoma", which achieved global success upon its release last year. Those involved in the project assert that no movie of this magnitude has ever been created as a joint venture between the two Bengals, signifying a significant milestone in regional cinema.