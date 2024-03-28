TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:33 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:47 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

'Rajkumar' title track drops on Shakib Khan's birthday

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:33 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 07:47 PM
‘Rajkumar’ drops title track on Shakib Khan’s birthday
Photo: Collected

On the occasion of Shakib Khan's birthday, Himel Ashraf unveiled its title track "Rajkumar". Through its riveting melody, we witness the Dhallywood superstar romancing the beautiful Courtney Coffey amidst the vibrant streets of New York.

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The song has been voiced by the popular duo Balam and Konal, who are reuniting once more after the success of "O Priyotoma", making this their second collaboration together. Asif Iqbal penned the lyrics of the romantic song, while the music was composed by Akassh Sen.

Regarding the song, Balam said, "'O Priyotoma' is a song with lyrics and music that people enjoy listening to repeatedly due to its simplicity. I kept this in mind for 'Rajkumar' as well because the people in the country appreciate songs that they can relate to. I believe the song 'Rajkumar' will offer a similar experience to listeners."

Meanwhile, singer Konal is hopeful that the song from "Rajkumar" will surpass the success achieved by "Priyotoma's" title track. She emphasised the significance of the song in this film, stating, "This year, the song holds immense importance for me. The director has undertaken the challenge to surpass the success of 'O Priyotoma' with 'Rajkumar'."

'Rajkumar' unveils first look ahead of Eid premiere
Read more

'Rajkumar' unveils first look ahead of Eid premiere

"Rajkumar" is being produced with the ambitious goal of surpassing the record set by "Priyotoma", which achieved global success upon its release last year. Those involved in the project assert that no movie of this magnitude has ever been created as a joint venture between the two Bengals, signifying a significant milestone in regional cinema.

 

Related topic:
RajkumarShakib KhanCourtney coffeyRajkumar's first song
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Arshad Adnan announces third film with Shakib Khan-Himel Ashraf

Arshad Adnan announces third film with Shakib Khan-Himel Ashraf

2w ago
Are producers pushing big-budget releases towards Eid?

Are producers pushing big-budget films towards Eid?

American actress Courtney Coffey applauds 'Priyotoma'

Rajshahi’s ‘Potu’ to compete with ‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Omar’

Rajshahi’s ‘Potu’ to compete with ‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Omar’

Jisshu Sengupta to play villain in ‘Toofan’

3d ago
আইএমএফ, বাংলাদেশের রিজার্ভ, রিজার্ভ, বাংলদেশ ব্যাংক,
|অর্থনীতি

সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে রিজার্ভ কমেছে ৫৩৩ মিলিয়ন ডলার

মূলত বাণিজ্যিক ব্যাংকগুলোর কাছে কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংকের ডলার বিক্রির কারণে রিজার্ভ কমেছে।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ড. ইউনূস ইসরায়েলির পুরস্কার নিয়ে প্রকারান্তরে গাজা গণহত্যায় সমর্থন দিয়েছেন: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification