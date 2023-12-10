TV & Film
Shakib Khan appears with 'Rajkumar' heroine at the Bangabhaban

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photos: Collected

The filming of Shakib Khan's new movie "Rajkumar" is scheduled to commence the day after tomorrow (December 12). American actress Courtney Coffey, who will co-star opposite him, is thus currently in Dhaka for the film's shooting schedule.

Today, Shakib Khan appeared with this American actress in a new look. In a black outfit, Courtney Coffey is standing next to Shakib Khan, that too at the coveted Bangabhaban. From there, Shakib posted a picture of the two on his Facebook with the caption, "Rajkumar is coming."

He further mentioned that on the occasion of the president's birthday, Shakib and Courtney Coffey were invited there. 

The shooting for the movie "Rajkumar" will begin in Dhaka next Tuesday. It will be directed by the renowned director Himel Ashraf. He told The Daily Star that the shooting for this movie will take place in Dhaka, Pabna, and later in America. The movie is scheduled to be released on Eid next year. 

Mosharraf Karim returns to OTT with ‘Mobaroknama’

It has been known that "Priyotoma" producers Arshad Adnan and Himel Ashraf were also present at the Bangabhaban. The leading actress of  "Priyotoma", Idika Pal, and the playback singer Kona were also present there.

 

