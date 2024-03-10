Arshad Adnan announces third film with Shakib Khan-Himel Ashraf

Director Himel Ashraf commenced shooting for the Shakib Khan starrer "Rajkumar", after the success of "Priyotoma" — the director's first time working with the Dhallywood star. The filming of "Rajkumar", produced by Arshad Adnan, concluded last month. This film, which marks the trio's second collaboration, is all set for release during the upcoming Eid.

In the meantime, producer Arshad Adnan has dropped hints about their third film.

The producer who is also the proprietor of Versatile Media shared a post on his Facebook social media account, which stated, "A third project from the three of us is coming soon, Inshallah."

While specifics about the movie were not disclosed, the comment section of the post overflowed with congratulatory messages from Shakib fans, all wishing the trio good luck.

It's worth mentioning that Himel Ashraf's film "Rajkumar" features American actress Courtney Coffey opposite Shakib Khan while the majority of the film was shot in various states across the United States.

Additionally, Shakib is scheduled to travel to Chennai this month for the filming of Raihan Rafi's film "Toofan".

The film "Darad", which is Shakib Khan's first pan-Indian, is awaiting release. Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan stars opposite Shakib in the film, directed by Anonno Mamun.