The ‘bad guy’ emerges as ‘hero’

A rugged look, trimmed beard and mischievous smile-- Abu Hurayra Tanvir can be easily termed as the quintessential bad boy of Showbiz, but he doesn't want to be labelled as such, as he prefers to mold himself in diverse characters.

While he doesn't necessarily believe in the word 'struggles', his journey wasn't steady as he had to be a 'background character' for TV commercials for almost two years, before eventually landing a role on silver screen in 2017.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"During that period, navigating through different production houses and managing with limited pocket money felt like a challenging phase. In 2012-2013, I worked as a background artiste, before eventually becoming a model for Banglalink commercials. In 2016, Badrul Anam Saud reached out to me on Facebook, leading to an audition for 'Gohin Baluchor', where I played the protagonist. After that, I didn't do any projects for two years, but soon Shihab Shaheen reached out to me for a new TV series, and ever since then, there has been no looking back," expressed Tanvir.

Recently, he shed his 'greyish demeanour' to penetrate into the role of a love-torn groom in Zahid Pritom's "Buk Poketer Golpo". The actor shared an interesting story as to how his own phobia was incorporated into the hyper-linked web-film.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"Zahid Pritom carefully designs the character on-screen, according to the actor playing it. Earlier on, my character Symon, didn't suffer from phobia, however, after Pritom got to know about my amaxophobia, he decided to incorporate it into my character as well, which made the character quite interesting. Fans have shared countless reels from the web-film due to that," said the actor.

Tanvir is now predominantly recognised for his compelling performances in negative roles in both films and OTT projects. When inferred that he has been typecast, the actor prefers to differ. "While it's true that I receive more offers for negative roles, the decision to accept or decline a role is entirely mine to make," he affirmed.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Tanvir was featured in the DeeptoPlay original film "Criminals", which was released yesterday. He portrays the character of Russhu Rahman, a dubious multilevel marketing (MLM) businessman. His character deceives vulnerable individuals by luring them into an investment scam, ultimately taking away their hard-earned money.

"Russhu is an incredibly charming person, who skillfully employs his words to manipulate others. He embodies what people often refer to as an 'anti-hero,' as the entire plot revolves around him. I am confident that audiences will find this intriguing, as projects addressing 'financial scams' are rarely explored in the realm of OTT platforms," commented Tanvir.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

On Eid, two of his projects are slated for release. One of them is Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Raz's "Omar" and another one is Sanjoy Somadder web-film "Poison". "I can't really divulge much about my character in 'Omar', as it will become a spoiler," asserted Tanvir. "All I can say that I play a wealthy individual, who abuses his power for bad. On the other hand, in 'Poison', I play a struggling actor who is in a relationship with an established actress, played by Tanjin Tisha. Throughout the plot, they face lots of ups and downs."

Recently, the actor has shot for Chorki's "Ministry of Love", where he plays a pivotal role in Rezaur Rahman Reza's "36-24-36". The web-film stars Sayed Zaman Shawon, Prarthana Fardin Dighi and Kaarina Kaiser in lead roles. "I play the role of a good friend, who gives the worst advice possible. He doesn't mean ill, but his advice always leads to disaster. My schedule is tightly packed, and I really couldn't ask for more," shared the actor.