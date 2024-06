Eid Day 2: What to watch on television

As the Eid festivities continues, television channels are gearing up to present a diverse range of programmes and exclusive dramas curated for the entire week of Eid-ul-Azha. In addition to premiering new content, they have organised special screenings of popular films for audiences to enjoy on the festival's second day.

Let's dive into the exciting array of entertainment choices available today.

BTV

Children Special Program: Pasha Pashi

Time: 8:20 am

Eid special musical programme: Gaan Chirodin

Time: 9: 20 am

Eid special musical programme: Bangla studio

Time: 10: 20 am

Eid special musical programme: Bondhu amar Bondhu Tumi

Time: 11: 10 am

Eid dance programme: Anondo Bagicha

Time: 3: 45 pm

Eid musical programme: Hongsho Mithun

Time: 4: 10 pm

Eid special drama: Char Murti ( episode 3)

Time : 5: 30 pm

"Eid Adda" ( episode 2)

Time: 6: 20 pm

"Band Show Musical Express" ( episode 2)

Time: 7: 00 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special drama: Abiram Devdas

Time: 8: 30 pm

Eid special musical programme: "Chayachobi"

Time: 9: 30 pm

Live Musical programme

Singers: Pintu Ghosh, Atiya Anisha

Time: 10: 20 pm

ATN Bangla

Eid special tele-fiction: Chitra Tar Opekkhay

Director: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 9: 00 am

Film: Jaan Kurbaan

Director: MB Manik

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

Time: 10: 20 am

Eid special dance programme: Chonde Dole Mon

Time: 1: 25 pm

Film: Priyotoma

Director: Himel Ashraf

Cast: Shakib Khan, Idhika Paul

Time: 2: 50 pm

Eid- special drama: Jamai number 1

Time: 7: 40 pm

Director: Rulin Rahman

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 7: 40 pm

Eid-special drama: Ontore Ontore

Director: Mahmudur Rahman Hime

Cast: Jovan, Sadia Ayman

Time: 8: 45 pm

Eid-special tele-fiction: Mister Chalak

Director: Samrat Jahangir

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Time: 11: 30 pm

Channel i

Film: Ashirbad

Director: Mustafizur Rahman Manik

Cast: Ziaul Roshan, Mahiya Mahi

Time: 10: 15 am

Eid special tele-film: Nishat er Dinlipi

Director: Vicky Zahed

Cast: Mehazabien Chowdhury, Prantar Dastider

Time: 2: 30 pm

Krishoker Eid Ananda

Host: Shykh Seraj

Time: 4: 30 pm

Eid special drama: Habiganj er Horbela

Photo: Courtesy

Director: Afzal Hossain

Cast: Afzal Hossain, Bhabna, Azad Abul Kalam

Time: 6: 10 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special drama: Noyontara

Director: Mostafa Kamal Raz

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Tanjim Saiyara Totini

Time: 7: 50 pm

Eid-special drama: Poka Diye Poka Dhora

Director: Salahuddin Lavlu

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nayma Alam Maha

Time: 9: 35 pm

Eid special magazine programme: Bhalobasar Bangladesh

Host: Zillur Rahman

Time: 12 pm

NTV

Film: Golui

Director: S A Haque Olike

Cast: Shakib Khan, Puja Chery

Time: 10: 05 am

Eid special tele-film: Shesh Theke Shuru

Director: Anonno Emon

Cast: Abul Hayat, Dilara Zaman,

Time: 2: 30 pm

Film: Lipstick

Photo: Courtesy

Director: Kamruzzaman Roman

Cast: Puja Chery, Ador Azad

Time: 4: 30 pm

Eid special drama: Bish Daat ( episode 2)

Photo: Courtesy

Director: Shokal Ahmed

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sarika Sabrin. Shahnaz Khushi

Time: 6:30 pm

Eid-special tele-fiction: Secret relationship

Director: Sohel Rana Imon

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Robena Reza Jui

Time: 7: 55 pm

Eid special drama: Manush Dekte Kemon

Director: Musafir Rahman

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Heme

Time: 9: 15 pm

Eid special drama: Tomar Opekhai

Director: Preety Dutta

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Aisha Khan

Time: 11: 05 pm

Maasranga Television

Eid special puppet show: Gattu Battu

Time: 9:00 am

Film: Bishwoshundori

Director: Chayanika Chowdhury

Cast: Pori Moni, Siam Ahmed

Time: 2: 10 pm

Eid special drama: Tomate Harai

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan Aisha Khan

Time: 5: 50 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Noysho Prohori

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Nadia

Time: 7: 20 pm

Eid special drama: Bharprapto Bou

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Sabnam Faria

Time: 8:00 pm

Eid special drama: Tikka Revenge

Cast: Marzuk Russell, Tanzika Amin

Time: 9: 10 pm

Eid special drama: Toke Khuje Berai

Cast: Khairul Bashar, Samira Khan Mahi

Time: 10: 20 pm

Eid special tele-film: Hridoy Jure Tumi

Cast: Mushfiq R Farhan, Tanjin Tisha

Time: 11: 30 pm

Banglavision

Eid special tele-film: Mithuk Mihir Ali

Director: Golam Sohrab Dodul

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishty

Time: 2: 10 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Amader Surur Din Guli

Director: Mishuk Mithu

Cast: Tawisf Mahbub, Farin

Time: 5: 25 pm

Eid special seven episode drama: Hadudu

Director: Maidul Rakib

Cast: Chashi Alam, Marzuk Russell

Time: 6: 45 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Mitthar Bazar Valo

Director: Taifur Jahan

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Time: 7: 45 pm

Eid special seven episode drama: Manna Toh Bhaloi Chilo

Director: Sagor Jahan

Cast: Chashi Alam, Pavel, Rumel

Time: 8: 40 pm

Eid special drama: Love Accident- 2

Director: Hamed Hossain Noman

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Heme

Time: 9: 25 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special drama: Boyfriend er sathe Best friend free

Director: Amitabh Rana Subroto

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Aisha Khan

Time: 10: 40 pm

Boishakhi Televsion

Eid special musical programme: Gane Gane Eid Anando

Singers: Sagor Dewan, Ankon Iasmen

Time: 11:00 am

Film: Kotha Dao Sathi Hobe

Director: Sohanur Rahman Sohan

Cast: Shakib Khan, Apu Biswas

Time: 2: 30 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Attiyo

Director: Mahin Khan

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Heme

Time: 8: 10 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special tele-fiction: Bharay Biye

Director: Taifur Jahan Asik

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Robena Reza Jui

Time: 9: 50 pm

Duronto TV

Eid special seven episode drama: Hoi Hoi Holla

Director: Partho Protim Halder

Cast: Abul Hayat, Sazu Khadem, Pran Roy

Time: 9: 30 am/ 2:00 pm/ 9: 30 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special cooking show: Banai Mojar Khabar

Director: Amina Nowshin Raisa

Time: 9 am/ 2.30 pm/ 5: 30 pm

Children band show: Duronto Pona

Director: Farida Lima

Time: 1 pm / 5:00 pm

Deepto TV

Film: Beporowa

Director: Raja Chanda

Cast: Ziaul Roshan, Bobby

Time: 9:00 am

Film: Antarjal

Director: Dipankar Dipon

Cast: Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Mim, ABM Sumon, Sunerah Binte Kamal

Time: 1:00 pm

Deepto original web-film: Poison

Director: Sanjoy Somadder

Cast: Tanjin Tisha, Abu Hurayra Tanvir

Time: 4:00 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Sweet Revenge

Director: Nazrul Hasan

Cast: Musfiq R Farhan, Anni Maccaniad

Time: 7:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy

Eid special tele-fiction: Shukh Oshukher Golpo

Director: Rubel Anush

Cast: Safa Kabir, Partho Sheikh

Time: 8:00 pm

Eid special seven episode drama: Bicycle Prem 2

Director: Biswojit Dutta and Preety Dutta

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Sabila Nur, Nadia Ahmed

Time: 9: 45 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Shei Shob Manush O Macher Golpo

Director: Mishuk Mithu

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Aisha Khan

Time: 10:05 pm

Eid special tele-fiction: Tomake Chai

Director: Mir Arman

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Keya Payel

Time: 11: 05 pm