Special poster exhibition in honour of Suchitra Sen’s 93rd birthday

For over thirty years, Suchitra Sen captivated audiences with her breathtaking beauty and brilliant acting, becoming a symbol of Bengali cinema's golden era through unforgettable movies like 'Agnipariksha', 'Devdas', and 'Saat Paake Bandha'.

Known for her striking looks and charisma, she chose to step away from the film industry in the late seventies, becoming as elusive as the Hollywood legend Greta Garbo, who was also known for avoiding the public eye.

Marking this Bengali beauty's 93rd birth anniversary this year, a weeklong poster exhibition with original posters of all her films and other memorabilia will be held ICCR Kolkata's Abanindranath Tagore Gallery. Munmun Sen, the only daughter of the 'Mahanayika', will inaugurate the exhibition titled "Suchitra" on Saturday (April 6), which will continue till April 12.

Sudipto Chanda, a collector and archiver of vintage memorabilia and publicity material, has undertaken the herculean task of undertaking the exhibition. Sudipto has been collecting these for years, and this is the second time he is going to organise a poster exhibition after 2018.

He informed us that the exhibition will feature booklets, songbooks, vintage magazines, and even a rare recorded song by Suchitra Sen.

Regarding the exhibition, Sudipto Chanda said, "I used to study at the Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore. At that time, I was fascinated by the poster for Amitabh Bachchan's film 'The Great Gambler' at the Purna Cinema Hall in Kolkata. That was my first collection. From then on, I started collecting handmade posters of vintage designs. It's necessary to preserve these properly. I hope everyone will enjoy the work involving Suchitra Sen.

Earlier, under Sudipto's initiative, a special exhibition named "Bachchanama" was organised featuring posters of Amitabh Bachchan's films, and "Panchamnama" on Rahul Deb Barman had stirred up quite a buzz in the city with posters of his melodious films.

