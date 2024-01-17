10th death anniversary of Suchitra Sen observed in Pabna

Suchitra Sen Smrity Shangrakhhan Parishad today observed the 10th death anniversary of the legendary film actress in her hometown, Pabna.

The day began with pacing a floral wreath at her statue in her ancestral home on Gopalpur Hem Sagor Lane. A discussion on the life and work of the actress was also organised.

Chairing the event, Dr Ram Dulal Voumik stressed on developing the ancestral home into a full-fledged museum, reports our Pabna correspondent.

The district's Shilpakala Academy has already taken up a plan in this regard and the works are supposed to begin soon, said Marufa Monjuri Khan Soumee, cultural affair officer of the district.

Organisation secretary Dr Noresh Chandra Modhu, president of Pabna press club ABM Fazlur Rahman, vice president of Shammilito Shangshkritik jote Pabna Md Faridul Haque and its secretary Dewan Majahar also spoke at the discussion.

Born on April 6, 1931 in Bangabari of Sirajganj, Suchitra Sen passed away on January 17, 2014 in Kolkata due to old age complications.