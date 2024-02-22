From Pabna to New York: Suchitra Sen to be immortalised with US festival

In a momentous occasion set to mark a significant milestone in the world of Bengali cinema, the inaugural Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival is set to grace the bustling streets of New York City. With anticipation brewing and excitement mounting, Bengali cinema aficionados worldwide eagerly await the grand debut of this cinematic effort.

The brainchild of Suchitra Sen Memorial USA, this festival promises to be a celebration of Bengali cinema like never before, drawing talent, enthusiasts, and dignitaries from across the globe. From the heartlands of Bangladesh to the vibrant film industry hubs of India and the melting pot of cultures in the United States, the event aims to unite Bengali cinema lovers under one roof.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The journey to bring this vision to life has been nothing short of remarkable. Born and raised in the quaint town of Pabna, Bangladesh, Suchitra Sen's legacy transcends borders, resonating deeply with Bengali communities worldwide. Her ancestral home, once forgotten, now stands as a testament to her enduring influence, thanks to the tireless efforts of cultural activists and the support of the government.

In the bustling metropolis of New York, where dreams are born and ambitions thrive, the spirit of Suchitra Sen finds a new home. Cultural workers, filmmakers, and enthusiasts alike have rallied behind the cause, breathing life into her legacy and ensuring that her contributions to Bengali cinema are celebrated on an international stage.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The inauguration press briefing for the festival took place today at Press Club, Dhaka with distinguished guests, including luminaries such as Dr Nuran Nabi — the Ekushey Padak-winning writer, scientist, and freedom fighter, and Lutfun Nahar Lata — a prominent actress. Joining them are Nazrul Minto, Md Abdul Hamid, Swadhin Majumdar, Eli Borua, Pial Hossain, and Shormishtha Ghosh.

Additionally, special guests included respected parliament member and popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, renowned Indian and Bangladeshi actress Rituparna Sengupta, filmmaker Reshmi Mitra, and well-known Indian entertainment journalist Sharmila Maiti.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Rituparna Sengupta expressed her immense joy and pride to be in Bangladesh and to be a part of the festival. She added, "Today is a very special day for me to be here as we celebrated International Mother Language Day yesterday. To commemorate the Bangla language and films of the Bangla language we are arranging the Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival. Suchitra Sen is a dream to all of us, this institution and the festival are all because of her — for her contribution to making a place for Bengali Cinema in the global platform. I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who worked towards the preservation of Suchitra Sen's memory and building the museum."

Central to the festival's success are its esteemed jury members, representing the best and brightest in Bengali cinema. Morshedul Islam, a revered Bangladeshi filmmaker was also present in the press briefing.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Bedabrata Pain, a trailblazing Indian filmmaker and former NASA scientist, and Mary Lee Grisanti, department head of the School of Visual Arts New York, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table as jury members.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), the festival promises two days of cinematic splendour, showcasing a curated selection of feature films, shorts, and documentaries. As the spotlight shines on the silver screen, filmmakers from Bangladesh, India, and beyond will vie for recognition and acclaim, with awards presented across various categories.

The festival will run for two days on April 20 and 21, 2024, from 11:00am to 11:00pm, showcasing selected feature, short, and documentary films.

The internationally recognised platform FilmFreeway is being utilised for film submissions, with April 6 being the deadline, which coincides with Suchitra Sen's birthday. More details can be found at FilmFreeway's website.

/filmfreeway.com/Suchitra SenIBFF2024)