‘Entertained the people for years, now I want to serve them’

Ferdous on his AL nomination for Dhaka-10

Ferdous Ahmed has mesmerised us with his captivating performance on the silver screen. From Hotath Brishti to Beauty Circus, he has consistently delighted us with his charismatic smile. Now, the seasoned actor is poised to transition from the cinematic realm to the political arena, as he will be contesting for the Dhaka-10 seat for the first time in the upcoming 12th National Parliament Election.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of candidates who would be competing in the upcoming election, today.

Following the finalisation of the nomination, Ferdous was simply speechless, "I have been entertaining people in movies for a long time. Now, my aspiration is to contribute in the society. My entry into politics is driven by a genuine desire to serve the people."

The actor was forever grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for guiding him through the election process.

"I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I hope that I can safeguard the love and respect she has bestowed upon me. I am committed to upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman throughout my life. I am also thankful to Awami League for giving me the nomination."

When asked what motivated him to follow his passion in politics, the actor said, "I have always aspired to stand by the people and serve them. However, this necessitates a well-organised team that I can collaborate with effectively. Awami League is a wonderful party that provides the traditional framework from which I can pursue and achieve my dreams."

Ferdous further said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made significant contributions to the film industry, always standing by artists in times of peril. Her generous and compassionate nature serves as an inspiration for us to engage in public service. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has made substantial progress."

It's worth noting that Ferdous has been actively involved in the film industry for 25 years. His breakthrough performance came 25 years ago with the film Hothat Brishti, which brought him fame and fortune. Since then, he has consistently worked in the film industry, earning the National Film Award four times.

When asked about the most cherished memories throughout his long illustrious career, Ferdous said, "The greatest achievement is the love of the people. I have received immense love from many individuals, both at home and abroad. This affection is something I cherish deeply, and I am grateful to have gained it as a film artiste."

Reflecting on his past experiences, he shared, "I had the opportunity to accompany the Prime Minister during the election. Being in close proximity, I witnessed her deep love for the country, and it left a lasting impression on me."

When asked how he would juggle between his acting career and politics? The actor said, "I will be reducing my acting commitments. My focus now is on serving the people. Additionally, I aim to play a positive role in supporting the film industry. Ultimately, it's about serving humanity. Through my film roles, I've already contributed in a way to people. If elected, my dedication will shift entirely towards serving the public."

Meanwhile, Ferdous is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming movies, including "Dampara" and "Maniker Lal Kakra."