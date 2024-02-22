Asma Akber’s solo exhibition: An affair of vivid hues and enigmatic shapes

Syeda Asma Akber is a self-taught painter, but this description hardly does justice to her creative talents. Her connection to art seems to have been established in her early years. As a painter, she explores non-figurative, mostly non-objective, and naturist themes. Asma's work is deeply rooted in physiological experiments, incorporating elements of illusion and emotion.

Her use of colour is rich, expressive, and evocative of nostalgia. Through her personal techniques, she skillfully captures the play of light and the essence of nature in her paintings. Drawing inspiration from her vivid imagination, nurtured over many years, she delves into life's eternal truths and reminisces about her childhood.

For Asma, the meaning of life is derived from her experiences and observations.

Recently, the artist's deep affection for vivid hues and enigmatic shapes engaged art enthusiasts at her solo exhibition at Gallery Chitrak.

As a self-taught artist, Asma approaches her creative endeavours with immense dedication, having already developed her own unique artistic style. She demonstrates a meticulous and harmonious approach in utilising acrylic shades, resulting in captivating layers of colour. Acrylic paint offers unparalleled versatility and artistic freedom compared to other mediums. Through extensive exploration of various techniques and materials, Asma seamlessly combines them to create a cohesive masterpiece on canvas. Working predominantly with acrylic, she skillfully applies deep layers of colours to her artworks, producing a distinct texture that has become her hallmark.

Asma's passion for exploring different shades and compositions allows her artwork to capture the true essence and significance of each colour and structure. However, this technique demands a significant amount of effort and devotion, making it both rich and labor-intensive.

Asma employs a unique approach in constructing her colours, forms, and compositions. She has diligently explored different stages of experimentation with colours, textures, vague forms, and tones. The artist firmly believes that paintings are a reflection of one's thoughts, inner world, and the very fabric of an artist's daily life. Through her works, she presents the world as she perceives it, capturing the essence of her observations.

Additionally, her paintings serve as a reflection of her mindset. Her forms embody a contemporary mode of expression, while some of her artworks prominently showcase pure forms, revealing her preference for varied compositions.

Asma's pursuit of beauty and her deep reflection on the essence of humanity and the often-overlooked aspects of nature have greatly influenced her artistic creations. In her earlier works, she focused on depicting numerous lilies, the diverse shapes of Shampan and houses of various sizes. However, her recent artistic endeavours have transformed urban landscape views, with buildings as the central elements, into abstract masterpieces.

Although these paintings are not currently part of the exhibition, Asma's primary focus remains on capturing pure forms and compositions. Notably, she sometimes works on two canvases simultaneously, resulting in the emergence of diverse shades and compositions.

Asma's artwork emanates from the depths of her soul, showcasing a pure and intellectually stimulating style. By skillfully playing with forms and employing deliberate brushstrokes, she crafts a language that is both spontaneous and thoughtfully constructed. Her use of colour ranges from soft and soothing to bold and striking, while her brushwork oscillates between unrefined and controlled creating a visual landscape that is both playful and exhilarating. These characteristics suggest a complex reality that eludes verbal description.

She fearlessly embraces the challenge of working with large canvases, recognising the immense potential they hold for her self-expression. Throughout her artistic journey, she has explored various canvas sizes, and her chosen mode of expression remains pure abstract expressionism. This artistic movement originated in the 1940s and 1950s, pioneered by American painters like Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning. Abstract expressionism is renowned for its gestural brush strokes or mark-making, which create an impression of spontaneity.

During her time as a fifth-grade student at BAF Shaheen School, Asma achieved the top position in the school-wide drawing competition. Asma would observe her elder sister's artistic endeavours, what served as her source of inspiration to pursue a self-taught profession in adulthood.

Asma rediscovered her passion for painting in 2015, thanks to the encouragement and guidance from her close friend, painter Vinita Karim. Under Vinita's tutelage, she learned the art of painting and the proper use of tools such as spatulas and palette knives. She also exhibits a profound understanding of architecture. Her artworks showcase architectural structures in diverse ways, and she seamlessly integrates them into her themes.

Kazi Anis Moquit, a respected art collector, former publisher of Depart Art Journal, and spouse of the artist, revealed that their house was designed by the acclaimed architect AJM Alamgir. The architect has lauded Asma's meticulous attention to interior details. It is apparent that the artist has a deep appreciation for architectural shapes and forms.

Asma, an ardent lover of art, possesses a varied collection of artwork. Regular attendance at exhibitions has also played a significant role in her journey towards becoming a painter. Her collection includes works by contemporary master painters from Bangladesh, India, and the Western world as well as emerging Bangladeshi artists. She has always had a keen interest in exploring new ideas and contemporary culture, making art an integral part of her life.

Asma's collection is organised into different sections such as figurative and objective art, landscapes, depictions of historical events like the Liberation War and Language Movement, the scenic beauty of the country, and an abstract or avant-garde section. Her open-mindedness allows her to appreciate and embrace various forms of creativity.

Asma Akber's upcoming exhibition, titled "Inward Gaze", is set to open on February 24 at Gallery Chitrak and will run until March 10.