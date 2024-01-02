The love that people are showing me makes me emotional: Ferdous

In a recent development, the renowned four-time National Film Award-winning actor, Ferdous Ahmed, has transitioned from the glitz of the silver screen to the gritty streets of Dhaka-10 constituency. Nominated as a candidate for the Awami League, remains committed to being not just a reel hero but a true hero for the people he aims to represent.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Ferdous opened up about his new journey, his heartfelt experiences with ordinary citizens, and his aspirations for both his political career and continued success in acting.

"When people hear the name Ferdous, I want to be known as a hero of the people, not just a hero on screen. I want to work for their trust. As long as I can act as central characters, I will continue to do so," Ferdous passionately expressed, setting the tone for his unconventional foray into politics.

With an illustrious career spanning 25 years and a collection of National Film Awards, Ferdous has now shifted his focus to the political arena. Nominated as a candidate for the Awami League in the Dhaka-10 constituency, he has left the glamour of the cinema behind and is tirelessly campaigning for votes, reaching every nook and corner of his constituency.

"This is different for me. A new experience. But I am enjoying it. Inside me, a beautiful dream is building to be close to the people," Ferdous shared, highlighting the genuine joy he finds in connecting with the citizens. His dream, he hopes, will grow as he endeavours to work for and serve the people.

Ferdous's campaign has been marked by an outpouring of love and affection from ordinary citizens. He revealed, "Ordinary people show me love, affection, and blessings in a way that makes me emotional." From receiving gifts like kites and flowers to heartfelt prayers from a rickshaw puller, Ferdous is touched by the genuine warmth of the people.

For Ferdous, the essence of his political journey lies in his emotional connection with ordinary, hardworking people. Mothers, sisters, and children express their affection, and Ferdous reciprocates by committing to work for them. He emphasises that he will never betray the trust of ordinary people, and his political journey will be dedicated to their welfare.

Entering politics has brought about a new life for Ferdous. Holding the hand of the daughter of Bengal, he envisions building a Golden Bengal and believes there is nothing bigger than working for the people.

Reflecting on his extensive acting career, Ferdous expressed gratitude for the love of the people and the grace of the creator. As for his future plans, he is determined to maintain his image intact, vowing not to work in characters or films that diminish his standing. "As long as I can act in central characters, I will continue to do so," Ferdous asserted.