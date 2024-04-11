Shakib Khan talks about 'Rajkumar', shares his plans for Eid celebrations

As the Eid festivities and celebrations are in full swing in Bangladesh, superstar Shakib Khan's much-anticipated film "Rajkumar" is hitting a milestone by securing screenings in a whopping 127 theatres across the country.

With tickets selling out for the next two days at the country's most prominent theatre, Star Cineplex, the anticipation for the grand reception of the film is palpable. Apart from Shakib Khan, the film features American actress Courtney Coffey, along with Tariq Anam Khan and Dilara Zaman, amongst others.

For over two decades, Eid festivities have been incomplete without the anticipation and excitement for Shakib Khan's blockbuster releases. Each year, audiences eagerly await his cinematic gifts, turning Eid into a celebration not just of cultural and religious significance but also a cinematic event.

Following the phenomenal success of "Priyotoma" last Eid, the superstar is once again poised to captivate audiences with his latest blockbuster, "Rajkumar". With bated breath, he looks forward to the accolades and the warmth of his fans' reception, hoping to replicate, if not surpass the joy and success that "Priyotoma" brought to many during the festive season.

With the joy of Eid, hope and anticipation for his film, Shakib Khan gets candid about his Eid celebration plans in an exclusive interview with The Daily Star.

How's your Eid going so far?

The celebration of Eid is unfolding pretty much as it does every year for me. Like every year, I began the day having some delicious paeesh (Bengali traditional dessert) made by my mother, then headed to offer prayers. I have plans to spend some quality time with my sons. Of course, I will be keeping an eye on the film updates in the afternoon. It's all about enjoying the day with loved ones and exchanging greetings with friends and well-wishers. So, I will try to catch up with my friends and family as well.

Your film 'Rajkumar' is generating a lot of buzz. Why should people catch this film during Eid?

"Rajkumar" is more than just a film; it's a cinematic experience. We've put our hearts into making it the best it can be. The film showcases stunning locations, both in Bangladesh and America. Audiences will be captivated by the scenic beauty on screen. We've left no stone unturned in ensuring it's a top-notch production.

A record-breaking 11 new films are hitting the screens this Eid. What's your take on such a large number of releases?

Well, the decision to release a film ultimately lies with the producers, who invest their resources into it. But one has to consider whether releasing this many films will be financially viable. If producers end up in debt, it affects the industry as a whole. As for me, I prefer not to comment on the number of releases; it's a personal choice for each filmmaker, is what I feel.

Your filmography seems to be getting more selective. What's the reason behind this approach?

I believe in quality over quantity when it comes to films. That's why I'm taking on fewer projects each year. Sure, it's a financial hit for me personally, but I want to focus on doing meaningful work. Take "Rajkumar", for example. After "Priyotoma", I wanted to ensure the same level of excellence. So, I'm being picky about the projects I take on.

Do you have anything to say to your fans and audience?

Through my work, I aim to bring honour to our country and Bengali cinema on the global stage. I hope "Rajkumar" resonates with Bengali-speaking audiences worldwide. With your love and blessings, I hope to go far. Remember to cherish this Eid with your loved ones with Bangla cinema, and thank you for your unwavering support.