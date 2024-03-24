TV & Film
Puja Chery’s mother passes away
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood queen Puja Chery who won our hearts with her performances in "Poramon 2" and "Golui", faced an unimaginable loss today. 

Puja Chery's mother, Jharna Roy, passed away today around 11:00am at her residence. A family source verified the news of her passing to The Daily Star.

The actress's mother had been unwell for several days, battling various illnesses, including diabetes. Despite returning home from the hospital a few days ago, her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she sadly passed away today in the early hours of the morning.

