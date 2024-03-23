Tollywood actor Partha Sarathi Deb no more

Actor Partha Sarathi Deb has passed away at the age of 68 after spending 42 days on ventilation. Despite the doctors' efforts, he succumbed to his illness. The news of his demise was shared by actor Rupanjana Mitra via a Facebook post on Friday night.

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum has also confirmed the passing of the talented actor.

According to the press release sent by them, he died on March 22 at 11:50pm. The statement said, "The forum is deeply saddened by his passing away. The mortal remains of the actor will be kept at Technician's Studio today, March 23 at 12:00pm."

"The actor's loved ones, teammates, and well-wishers can come to the studio then and pay their last respects. The statement was signed by actor Shantilal Mukherjee, general secretary of the forum, according to reports by Hindustan Times Bangla.

Partha Sarathi Deb was hospitalised on February 9 due to a lung infection, after battling various physical ailments for a long time.

With a career spanning 40 years in West Bengal's entertainment industry, he has portrayed significant roles in numerous serials and over 200 films. Additionally, he has left a notable mark on the theatre scene.

Partha Sarathi Deb has portrayed significant roles in serials such as "Chuni Panna", "Joyee", and "Mithai" along with notable performances in popular movies like "Kakababu Here Gelen", "Lathi", and "Prem Aamar".

Additionally, he appeared in the film "Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo" last year and featured prominently in the hit movie "Raktabeej", released during Durga Puja festivities.