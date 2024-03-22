Mamata Shankar's views on modern saree-wearing spark controversy

Renowned actress and dancer Mamata Shankar of West Bengal has recently sparked controversy by commenting on women's 'modern style' of wearing sarees. In an interview with India's Anandabazar Patrika, she made remarks about the new manner in which women wear sarees, stirring up a heated debate.

People from various walks of life, ranging from actors to writers to social workers, have expressed strong opposition to Mamata's comments. Some believe she misinterpreted the significance of women wearing sarees, while others argue that her comments were taken out of context.

During her interview, Mamata Shankar was asked about her thoughts on the attire of women belonging to the new generation. In response, the actress stated, "Nowadays, women will wear sarees, but the anchal (the loose end of the sharee) won't stay in place! I can't quite understand it. Earlier, those whom we called 'street girls', who stood under street lamps, they used to wear it that way."

In the same context, she further commented, "In the villages, when women go to work, perhaps their anchal gets removed. There was nothing wrong with that. And those (sex workers) even wear sarees to attract men for their profession."

These statements by the actress have sparked controversy regarding the manner in which women wear sarees. Mamata stated, "Women will wear sarees in a certain way, and if boys say anything, they get annoyed implying that women are being disrespected. Women who adhere to dignity will make boys respect them. If we ourselves lack that dignity, how will boys respect us? I protest against this. The first impression matters. I might be a very good girl, but why should I wear the saree in a questionable way? Why should I try to present myself differently?"

In response to Mamata Shankar's comments, feminist author Taslima Nasrin took to Facebook to criticise Mamata for allegedly disrespecting licensed sex workers. She expressed that the veteran actor has advocated for maintaining the modesty of women, stating that if not, men will think badly of women—this is her argument. By not respecting men who believe that women's modesty depends on how much of their bodies are covered with clothes, Mamata Shankar is disrespecting women. Byher remarks she has proven herself to be a supporter and enabler of the patriarchal system."

Similarly, actress Sreelekha Mitra expressed her disagreement with the backlash Mamata is facing, asserting that Mamata's remarks were misunderstood and that she did not intend to disrespect any particular group of women.

Meanwhile, actress Sudipta Chakraborty emphasised the importance of understanding the context of Mamata Shankar's comments before criticising her. She pointed out that rushing to conclusions without a proper understanding of the situation has become a common practice in society.

Following the discussions surrounding Mamata Shankar's comments, a digital sketch depicting a woman wearing a saree under a street lamp has gone viral on social media platforms. Models from Bangladesh and India have also posted pictures of themselves wearing sarees under street lamps, further contributing to the online discourse.

Popular West Bengal actress Swastika Mukherjee shared the viral digital sketch on her Facebook timeline, expressing her support for the message it conveyed. She emphasised the need to uplift women who are often judged based on their attire.

In conclusion, Mamata Shankar's remarks have sparked a significant debate on social media platforms, with individuals from various backgrounds expressing their opinions on the matter. The controversy underscores the importance of understanding the nuances of cultural practices before making public statements.