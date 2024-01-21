Is Swastika Mukherjee collaborating with Taposh?

Acclaimed Tollywood actress Swastika Mukherjee has recently graced the Gaan Bangla Television and TM Network headquarters, captivating audiences with a soulful performance alongside Taposh, the organisation's CEO and music director.

Internet has been buzzing with questions like– Why is Swastika visiting TM headquarters? What's cooking?

The "Qala" famed actress from West Bengal engaged in a lively adda with Taposh yesterday (20 January). A snippet from their meet-up was shared on Taposh' Facebook wall, where Swastika is seen singing Rabindranath Tagore's "Na Na Go Na Korona Bhabona", while Taposh played on piano collaborating with her.

Previously, Swastika has lent her voice to several songs by Rabindranath Tagore for Hindusthan Records and has also showcased her singing skills in various movies.

The purpose behind Swastika's foray into singing became clearer as she engaged in heartfelt discussions and musical sessions with Taposh, a nationally awarded music director, on the TM Network sources reveal.

Meanwhile, Swastika arrived in Dhaka at a time when Mimi Chakraborty, another popular actress and Member of Parliament from West Bengal, announced the release of her new song "Bhallagchena". Taposh shared the poster of the song which is scheduled for release on 28 January on Mimi's YouTube channel.

Mimi is seen donning a Benarasi saree with a guitar in one hand and a colourful megaphone in another in the poster.